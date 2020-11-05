Editors' Note

by Sarah Alpert and Novi Zhukovsky |

It’s week eight. But more importantly, it’s the week of the election. And, well, that’s as much as we can say. Without a clear winner called at the time we write this, as ballots continue to be tallied and the prospect of recounts loom, the U.S. is trapped in a twilight zone. Whether you’ve been obsessively following election coverage since Tuesday morning or occasionally checking your phone for breaking news updates, we’re all feeling the stress of being in a state of limbo. Is it time to cry? Should we pop the champagne? Do we even know? When will we know?

Throughout the pandemic, there has been constant talk of “uncertainty” and “difficult times.” Well, now, we’ve found ourselves in uncertainty during a difficult time. And there’s nothing we can do but wait.

While we cannot relieve the butterflies in your stomach, we can provide comfort in the source of a distraction. This week at Mirror, we speak with a government professor about mail-in ballots and look into how undergraduate advisors are enforcing COVID-19 guidelines. We also spotlight the Dartmouth Library Instagram account and reflect on first-generation, low-income students’ special relationship with Novack Cafe.

“Patience is a virtue” is maybe one of the most annoying sayings of all time. But in all honesty, it’s all we’ve got right now. So sit tight. Take care of yourself and support those around you. We don’t have answers right now, but we will.