The 2020 election live updates: Leverone lines have slowed

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff , Kyle Mullins , Andrew Sasser , Griselda Chavez and Daniel Modesto |

Lines of over 100 people stretched out the door at Leverone Field House, Hanover’s polling location, when doors opened at 7 a.m. by Daniel Modesto / The Dartmouth

While the 2020 election has already been well underway for many voters, with the nation seeing record numbers of absentee ballots cast ahead of Election Day, today marks the official opening of polls in Hanover and around the country.

As former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump clash on the national stage, Upper Valley voters will be deciding on a number of key races today, including the battles between Gov. Chris Sununu and Dan Feltes for New Hampshire governor, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Bryant “Corky” Messner for U.S. Senate and Rep. Ann McLane Kuster ’78 and Steve Negron for U.S. House of Representatives.

Watch here for live updates from the polls in Hanover and the greater Upper Valley throughout the day.

Want to read more from The Dartmouth over your morning coffee? Check out our reporting on what to expect at the polls amid the pandemic, the results of our 2020 election survey , analysis on whether New Hampshire is a swing state this year and events on campus today . Also, take a look at our guide to today’s races if you’d like a breakdown of who’s on Hanover’s ballot.





9:30 a.m.: Leverone lines have slowed

The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Nearly three hours after the polls opened, it is now taking voters in Hanover just about 10 minutes to cast their ballots.

Matthew Magann | The Dartmouth Senior Staff Inside Leverone Field House, lines were manageable by 9:30 a.m.





9:10 a.m.: Estimated 4,000 absentee ballots have already been cast in Hanover

Daniel Modesto / The Dartmouth

The line in Hanover is much shorter than when the polls first opened, and the absentee ballots have slowly trickled in. According to poll worker Sam Farnham ’14, while only seven absentee ballots have been dropped off today, around 4,000 absentee ballots were dropped off prior to Election Day.

He noted that “a couple hundred” students requested their absentee ballot weeks before, during drives on Dartmouth’s campus that encouraged students to vote early. Most locals also requested their absentee ballot early, which may explain why very few absentee ballots have been dropped off today, he said.









9:05 a.m.: N.H. State Rep. visits Hanover polls

Griselda Chavez / The Dartmouth

Spotted among the crowd, New Hampshire State Rep. Mary Janes Mulligan, D-Hanover, is seen holding a “Dan Feltes for Governor” campaign sign.

Mulligan described this presidential election as “critical,” and one for which people have been preparing for the past four years. She said she came to Leverone Field House this morning not only to thank the voters who came to the polls, but to also “show people the Dan Feltes signs.”









8:45 a.m.: Lyme voters praise a smooth, safe voting process

Kyle Mullins / The Dartmouth Staff

Twenty minutes north of the long lines in Hanover, Lyme voters filed into their normal polling place, the Lyme School Community Gymnasium, in what all described as a smooth and COVID-safe process.

“There were a lot of people in there, but everything kept moving and everything felt reasonably distanced,” Lyme resident Jane Kitchel said as she exited the building after casting her ballot.

After sanitizing their hands and having their temperatures checked, voters waited six feet apart to enter the gymnasium. There, they were directed to one of 17 voting stations — including one in a separate room to which voters without a mask were directed — where they marked their ballots. Voters exited out a separate door to ensure one-way traffic.

Town clerk Patty Jenks said about 130 people had voted in person as of 8:20 a.m. Over 700 absentee ballots were partially preprocessed yesterday, town moderator Kevin Peterson said, and processing is likely to continue throughout the day as additional absentee votes trickle in. Turnout among Lyme’s roughly 1,600 eligible voters, he added, looks likely to set records both in terms of number of votes and the percentage of eligible voters who cast a ballot.

“There’s been a lot of energy around voting,” he said, citing the “debate and discussion” prompted by this year’s presidential election. Between 20 and 25 people were in line at 7 a.m. when the polls opened, Peterson said, adding that it made the election feel more like a “normal” year despite the number of absentee ballots already cast.

Most voters interviewed said they voted a straight Democratic ticket. One voter, Sean Ross, who said he is a registered Democrat but considers himself independent, voted for former Vice President Joe Biden for president and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., for Senate, but also voted to reelect Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

“I have a lot of issues that are important to me in terms of policy,” Ross said, “but I voted on wanting a more unified country in terms of how we treat each other and a more respectful society.”





7:45 a.m.: Hanover’s long poll lines move quickly

Daniel Modesto / The Dartmouth

The line has shortened, with only five people queued up now. Many noted how quickly the line moved and the efficiency of the voting process.

According to Halle Brody ’22, it took her 15 minutes to vote. Along the way, she saw her professor, who was also voting.

“She told us, ‘Please vote.’ We said, ‘That’s why we’re here.’”





7:15 a.m.: 180 people in line as polls open in snowy Hanover

Griselda Chavez / The Dartmouth

Despite the snow and 30 degree weather, long lines have already formed at Leverone Field House, Hanover’s polling station. According to poll worker Sam Farnham ’14, lines began to form at 6 a.m.

When the polls opened at 7 a.m., 180 people were already in line.





First results from midnight voting locations reported

Andrew Sasser / The Dartmouth Staff

In keeping with its tradition of midnight voting, the communities of Dixville Notch and Millsfield, New Hampshire provided the first results of Election Day.

Dixville Notch reported that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won all five of the votes cast, which is the first time a presidential candidate has clinched every vote in the village since 1960. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and incumbent Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., all won four votes, while their respective opponents — Dan Feltes, Bryant “Corky” Messner and Steve Negron — received one vote.

In Millsfield, President Donald Trump received 16 votes, while Joe Biden received five. Sununu won all 22 votes cast for governor. Messner won 15 votes for senator while Shaheen earned seven, and Negron won 17 votes to Kuster’s five.

Hart’s Location, which has also participated in midnight voting in past years, will instead hold voting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to COVID-19.



