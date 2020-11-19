Beau DuBray ’24 dies unexpectedly at 18

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Michael Lin / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Updated Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:13 p.m.

Beau DuBray ’24, a freshman from South Dakota, died unexpectedly in Hanover on Thursday at the age of 18.

“While he was at Dartmouth for just one term, Beau had formed close friendships. He will be greatly missed,” College President Phil Hanlon wrote in a campus-wide email on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hanover Police chief Charlie Dennis, police and a medical examiner responded to a call at 10 Mass Row in Hanover at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday. Dennis said there were no signs of suspicious activity at the scene.

DuBray graduated from Timber Lake High School in South Dakota earlier this year, where he ran cross country and played on the varsity basketball team. He was also a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

He is survived by his parents, Fred and Michelle, and his sister, Elsie.

Support is available through the College’s Counseling Center, Safety and Security and the College’s chaplain’s office at this time.

A full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.