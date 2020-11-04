2020 election roundup: Where the results stand this morning

by Caitlin McCarthy and Thomas Brown |

by Lorraine Liu / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

In the hours after polls closed on Election Day, results started to trickle in. Here’s what we know — and what’s still up in the air.

Biden wins New Hampshire; national race too early to call

Biden has won New Hampshire’s four electoral votes by 8.2%, with 319,717 votes, to Trump’s 270,231 with 70% of votes reported as of press time. The Associated Press called New Hampshire for Biden at 10:54 p.m. on election night.

Nationally, Biden currently leads Trump by 12 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. The following states, totaling 101 electoral votes, have yet to be called as of press time: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Some states yet to be called, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, only began processing mail-in ballots on Election Day.

U.S. Senate: Shaheen beats Messner

Incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., was reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate — only the second Democrat in the Granite State’s history to do so. Shaheen defeated Republican challenger Bryant “Corky” Messner, 57.3% to 40.5%. The vote total as of press time is 341,889 to 241,297.

U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District: Kuster beats Negron

Incumbent Rep. Ann Kuster ’78, D-N.H., won her fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, beating Republican opponent Steve Negron, whom she also beat in 2018. Kuster won by a margin of 11.3 points, with a current vote total of 122,800 to 97,265.

New Hampshire Governor: Sununu beats Feltes

Incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won a third two-year term against current Democratic Majority Leader of the New Hampshire state Senate Dan Feltes, with 64.5% of the vote to Feltes’ 34.0%. 363,591 New Hampshirites voted for Sununu, while 191,936 voted for Feltes.

New Hampshire Executive Council, 1st District: Kenney leads against Cryans

Republican candidate Joe Kenney is currently ahead of incumbent Democrat Mike Cryans, with 50.5% of the vote against Cryans’ 49.5%. The current vote total is 63,399 votes for Kenney and 62,036 votes for Cryans, with 73.28% of votes being reported.

While the New Hampshire Executive Council was previously held by a 3-2 Democrat majority, the results from tonight indicate a future 4-1 Republican majority for 2021 to 2023.

New Hampshire state Senate, 5th District: Prentiss beats O’Hearne

Democrat Suzanne Prentiss will succeed outgoing Sen. Martha Hennessey ’76 as state senator from District 5, defeating Republican Timothy O’Hearne. Initial returns have Prentiss winning 68.4% of the vote —19,370 votes — with O’Hearne receiving 31.6% of the vote, or 8,957 votes.

New Hampshire House of Representatives, Grafton County’s 12th District: All candidates win

Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover — the only incumbent candidate — and Russell Muirhead, Mary Hakken-Phillips and James Murphy won the four seats representing Hanover and Lyme in New Hampshire’s House of Representatives. With no Republicans on the ballot, all four were expected to win after emerging victorious from September’s Democratic primary.