Editors' Note

by Caris White and Arielle Feuerstein |

Well, this is it. We’ve reached the end of the road this spring, and somehow, even as the exhaustion is settling in, we’re not quite ready to leave. Such is the nature of the 10-week term: During week seven, it feels like all we want is to be done, but when we finally arrive at the finish line, the goodbyes feel more daunting than our finals.

I (Caris) am not ready to say goodbye. Not to campus, finally re-cloaked in a carpet of vibrant green. Not to the feeling of hope and closeness that spring term brings, with its new friendships and new flowers. And especially not to the ’22s, who have been my friends, classmates and role models, and whose impending departure means it’s my turn (yikes!) to be in charge.

But all good things must come to an end, and if it’s any consolation, our writers have wrapped up the term in style. From reflections on Last Chances flirtations to acquaintance-ship and awkward campus greetings, we muse on the funny mundaneness of college. We also chronicle seniors’ bittersweet goodbyes to performance groups that have helped define their time, compile a playlist for the term and read a final reflection from graduating senior Veronica Winham ’22.

Whether you’re crawling to the finish line or trying to stretch out the final days of the term, we’re here to help you pass the time. And, as always, this ending isn’t really The End. All roads lead back to Hanover, and we can’t wait to see you in the fall.