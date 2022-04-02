Editors' Note

by Caris White and Arielle Feuerstein |

Spring at Dartmouth holds a strange tension between beginnings and endings. We wait with bated breath for the first blooms, the first sunny days, the first dip into the river and the first time wearing shorts. At the same time, for every graduating senior, it’s a season of lasts: Last term, last first day of classes, last Last Chances — the list goes on.

Here at Mirror, our week five is similarly ambivalent. Our writers cover self-care, spring outfits and reconciling with bad weather. A story on students living in Greek houses and a reflection on the toxicity of our drinking culture take a closer look at the College’s social scene, which, in the season of darties and Green Key, feels especially prescient.

Week five has a way of sneaking up on us. It’s the moment when firsts start turning into lasts, and even for those of us who aren’t graduating, that feels scary. We can’t wait for IC4U to open, but we hate that it will mean our days sharing this campus with the ’22s are increasingly numbered. The inevitable passage of time makes us especially grateful for journalism: As spring’s lasts start to outnumber its firsts, the events, people and memories of this term are being recorded in real time, even if just as search results in The Dartmouth’s archives.