Dartmouth offers admission to 1,749 applicants to the Class of 2025

The acceptance rate plummeted to 6.17%, a record low.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Dartmouth has offered admission to 1,749 applicants to the Class of 2025 from the 28,357 students who applied, the admissions office reported Tuesday evening. The acceptance rate of 6.17% is the lowest in Dartmouth history. The College projects the class will comprise 1,150 students, suggesting a planned yield rate of roughly 66%.

The Class of 2025 saw an increase in applications of 33% over last year’s record applicant pool. This follows the implementation of a test-optional admissions policy due to pandemic-related testing difficulties.

Students identifying as “Black, Indigenous and other people of color” comprise 48% of the admitted class, the admissions office reported, noting that 51 different tribal nations and North American indigenous groups are represented in the Class of 2025. 17% of students are the first generation in their family to attend college — a record-high.

The admitted students come from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. California is the largest cohort, with New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Texas rounding out the top five. 15% are international students, up from last year’s 14%, with Canada, China, the U.K., India and Brazil seeing the most admitted students.

The admissions office also reported that projected scholarships awarded jumped to $51.6 million from $45.8 million last year, and that the average scholarship totaled $60,556. 50% of the admitted class will qualify for need-based Dartmouth scholarships and 17% will be eligible for Pell grants — both records.

591 students were offered early admission this year, including 25 that were admitted through the Questbridge program. This year’s early decision applications totaled 2,664, another record high.

Dartmouth will not be hosting an in-person Dimensions of Dartmouth this year due to the pandemic, the admissions office said, but will host alternative online programming in April.

A full article will be published in the near future.