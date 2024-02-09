Editors’ Note: Winter Carnival Special Issue 2024

This editors’ note is featured in the 2024 Winter Carnival special issue.

From Gaza to the primaries, unionization to the new administration, it’s certainly been a polar season at Dartmouth. Though it would’ve been nice to have a little more snow and a little less controversy, there’s still plenty of fun to be had at Winter Carnival. As students, we have a unique opportunity to educate ourselves on the pressing questions of our day — so this Winter Carnival, let’s not shy away from tackling controversy head-on.

In this special issue, we put a spotlight on some of the issues that have been polarizing Dartmouth’s campus in recent months. Here, you will find a variety of perspectives on hot-button issues, including the new administration’s last term, the presidential election, the Israel-Gaza War and activism on campus, as well as more light-hearted topics, such as the competitive successes of student groups and reflections on Dartmouth’s beloved winter traditions. We hope this special issue serves as a reminder that, despite our differences, we are still one Dartmouth community.

To quote Robert Frost, “Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice” — but we can all agree the world shouldn’t have to end at all.

Cheers,

Celine, Jeremiah and Ramsey