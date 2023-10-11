Beilock releases ‘Statement on the Israel-Gaza War,’ does not condemn Hamas or label attacks terrorism

A majority of Ivy League presidents have issued explicit condemnations of Hamas, labeled its actions either “terrorist attacks" or “horrific.”

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Angelina Scarlotta / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

On Oct. 10, President Sian Leah Beilock released a statement to the Dartmouth community titled “Statement on the Israel-Gaza War” in which she wrote of how she “watched with growing horror” as Hamas, a terrorist organization, attacked Israel.

Unlike the responses issued by a majority of Ivy League university presidents, Beilock did not denounce Hamas for its attacks.

In their respective statements, the presidents of Harvard University and Yale University explicitly condemned Hamas; Princeton University and Brown University’s presidents each labeled Hamas’s actions “terrorist attacks,” while the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University each described the violence perpetrated by Hamas as “horrific.”

During a speech from the White House on Oct. 10, President Joe Biden called Hamas’s actions an “act of sheer evil.”

“We stand with Israel,” Biden said. “And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism. There is no excuse.”

In her statement, Beilock wrote that she wanted “to extend [her] concern” for those affected by the war, adding that her administration has continued to work throughout the week “to make sure our community members … are as safe and supported as possible.”

“Adding to my deep sorrow over the overwhelming human tragedy playing out in Israel and Gaza are the ways in which the war affects Dartmouth’s global community and many of our colleagues, peers and friends,” Beilock wrote.

Beilock attached in her statement an Oct. 9 message from Dean Elizabeth Smith and Senior Vice President Shontay Delalue which offered two community forums to discuss the war. According to the statement, the first discussion, held on Oct. 10, convened in person in Haldeman 041 at 5 p.m. and was jointly live streamed. The second forum will be held on Oct. 12 at the same time and in the same location, the statement added.