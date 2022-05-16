Hanover Selectboard taps Alex Torpey to serve as new town manager

Torpey will step into the role starting in June, bringing a background of mayoral, municipal and public administration experience to the town.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

The Hanover Selectboard has chosen Alex Torpey as the next town manager from a pool of 21 applicants from 15 different states, according to documents obtained by The Dartmouth. Torpey is set to start his position on June 27, replacing retiring town manager Julia Griffin.

According to the town announcement, Torpey previously served as mayor in South Orange, N.J. and has held positions as a municipal administrator in Lambertville, N.J., and Leonia, N.J. He was 23 when he was sworn into a four-year term as mayor of South Orange. Torpey’s work has focused primarily on budget planning, community engagement, emergency preparedness, technology and sustainability, according to the town announcement. According to his personal website, Torpey founded digital social impact consulting firm Veracity Media as well as Rethink Leadership — an initiative encouraging young people to run for office.

The town’s hiring process for a new town manager began in November 2021, following the announcement of Griffin’s retirement. The position was posted across a variety of national publications and websites, according to the town. The final two candidates were interviewed in early April by Griffin, the Selectboard, 11 Hanover town department directors and three community members, before the group decided to offer the position to Torpey.

Torpey earned his bachelor’s degree from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., in 2009, before receiving a Master in Public Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York in 2013.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available, and a full article will be published in the near future.