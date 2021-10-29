Hanover town manager Julia Griffin to retire next year

Her impending retirement, first reported by the Valley News, comes after 25 years managing town affairs.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Hanover town manager Julia Griffin will retire next year after the May 2022 Town Meeting, capping a career that saw 25 years in Hanover and 39 years in municipal management. Her decision was first reported by the Valley News late Thursday; Griffin confirmed it in an emailed statement to The Dartmouth Thursday evening.

“[It] is time to ramp back just a bit and explore what it means to have some free time for travel,” Griffin wrote. She added that the Selectboard has chosen a national search firm to find her replacement, will begin the search “shortly after the holidays” and ideally select a new Town Manager by early next spring.

“I will remain in place until my successor is in place,” Griffin wrote.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence also confirmed the news.

“Julia has been an excellent town manager and an important partner to Dartmouth throughout her tenure and we wish her the very best as she begins the next chapter of her life,” Lawrence wrote in an emailed statement.

Griffin arrived in Hanover in 1996 after previously serving as Concord city manager, and plans to remain in Hanover with her husband John Steidl and family for the foreseeable future, according to the Valley News.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available, and a full article will be published in the near future.