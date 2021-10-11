The Weekend Roundup: Week 4

Football wins versus Yale in overtime, women’s rugby secures their fourth shutout in team history and men’s and women’s soccer split in New Haven in this weekend’s roundup.

by Olivia Morton , Heath Monsma , Emma Dantas and Josh Paul |

Men’s Soccer

The Big Green lost 2-0 to Yale University on the road this weekend. In a game that was a 16-yard-box-to-16-yard-box contest, two late goals from the Bulldogs sealed their fate.

Yale broke the goal drought in the 78th minute with a bouncing ball in the box that slid past Dartmouth’s goalkeeper, Alex Budnik ’22. Then, with six minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs scored again and extended their lead to 2-0.

The first half, 0-0 stalemate featured no significant scoring chances. Budnik made four saves for Dartmouth, but it was not enough to hold off Yale. The Big Green is now 1-8 (0-2 Ivy) on the season, while Yale now finds itself at 4-4-2 (1-0-1 Ivy).

Dartmouth’s next game is on Oct. 16, on the road at the University of Pennsylvania.

Women’s Soccer

The women secured an on-the-road 2-1 win over Yale University this weekend, giving the Big Green their first Ivy win of the season. Hannah Curtin ’25 scored twice to help improve Dartmouth to 5-4-1 (1-2 Ivy).

Both sides got off to a quick start. After an assist from Dasa Hase ’25, Curtin placed the ball into the left corner in the 8th minute to give the Big Green a 1-0 lead. However, the Bulldogs answered just 17 seconds later when they scored and tied the game up for the next 80 minutes.

But after goalkeeper Emily Hardy ’24 made five saves to keep Yale from finding the back of the net, Curtin broke the 1-1 stalemate with a relief goal. She headed the ball off a cross from Allie Winstanley ’23 and past the Bulldogs’ goalie to seal the Big Green’s win in the 88th minute.

Dartmouth’s next game will be on the road against the University of Pennsylvania on Oct. 16.

Football

Dartmouth defeated Yale University, 24-17, during Saturday’s homecoming game after kicker Connor Davis ’22 converted a 32-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, and quarterback Nick Howard ’23 ran in the winning touchdown just minutes later in overtime.

Yale won the toss in the overtime period, but chose to let Dartmouth run their offense first. After Howard rushed seven yards and burst into the end zone, Dartmouth’s defense secured the win by stopping the Bulldogs on fourth-and-1.

Late in the fourth quarter, after a 13-play, 43-yard drive featuring three fourth-down conversions — including a 5-yard score on fourth with just two-and-a-half minutes to go — Yale had pulled ahead 17-14. However, Dartmouth’s quarterback, Derek Kyler ’21, proceeded to march the team back downfield in the drive that led to the eventual game-tying field goal. Kyler finished the day 19-for-29 passing with 190 yards and one touchdown, which came in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs had some offensive success early, and they took the lead first when kicker Jack Bosman nailed a 38-yard field goal six minutes into the game.

After the weekend, the Big Green keeps its perfect 4-0 (2-0 Ivy) record, with Yale falling to 2-2 (1-1 Ivy). Dartmouth will play its next game on the road on Oct. 16 at the University of New Hampshire.

Men’s Tennis

Big Green tennis traveled south to participate in the three-day Georgia Bulldog Invitational this weekend. On Friday, Dartmouth went 2-2 in singles match play. Both of the victories were against the University of North Carolina at Wilmington as Hikaru Takeda ’25 defeated Reece Frank 6-4, 6-0 and Carlos Guerrero Alvarez ’25 won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 against Davide Innocenti. Guerrero Alvarez and Takeda then lost their doubles match against Furman University, while Andy Ilie ’24 and Alejandro Quiles ’23 both lost to their Georgia Bulldogs opponents on Friday in straight sets.

On Saturday, Dartmouth added two more singles victories. Guerrero Alvarez defeated his opponent from Vanderbilt University 6-2, 6-3, while Illie defeated his opponent from the University of South Carolina in three sets. Elsewhere, Dartmouth did not see a lot of success on the day, registering six singles losses. In the doubles competition, Ilie and Quiles lost 8-4 to Furman, while Guerrero Alvarez and Takeda lost 8-5 to UNC Wilmington. The tennis team finished the three-day tournament on Sunday.

Sailing

Big Green sailing had a successful first day at the Coed ACC’s Round 1A qualifier at Brown University. Despite a tricky easterly wind direction, ten races were run on the day. At the end of the first day of competition, Dartmouth placed 6th overall out of 18 teams. Going into Sunday, the Big Green was behind only the United States Naval Academy, Roger Williams University, Connecticut College, Brown and Stanford University.

Men’s Golf

This past weekend, the men’s golf team competed in the Matthews Auto Collegiate Tournament in Apalachin, New York. Out of the fourteen teams in attendance, Dartmouth finished seventh with a combined score of 579 across two days, putting them at three strokes over par.

On Day 1, team captain Jason Liu ’21 Th’22 spurred the team to a strong start with a round of 69, putting him three strokes under par and only one stroke off of the individual lead. On the next day, however, all members of the team turned in strong outings, carding a four under par as a unit, which was the best single day for the team in three years. Leading the way on Day 2 was Alex Gu ’24 who notched a round of 69 on the back of four birdies. The individual leader after two days for the Big Green was Mark Turner ’22, whose consistency was rewarded with a ninth place finish at two strokes under par.

On Oct. 11, the Dartmouth team will travel to the Columbia Autumn Invitational, where they will look to finish their fall season on a high note.

Volleyball

This homecoming weekend, the volleyball team was saddled with two away games against a pair of strong Ivy League opponents in Brown University and Yale University. Despite strong efforts from key players, Dartmouth dropped both contests and are still seeking their first conference victory.

In the first game against Brown, the Big Green held close at the beginning of all three sets but were unable to convert down the stretch as they lost 17-25, 17-25 and 14-25. In New Haven, it was a closer affair, with Dartmouth splitting the first two sets while putting together some impressive runs to claw their way back in contention. In the end, however, Yale came up strong when it counted, winning the last two sets 20-25 and 22-25. In the defeats, both Piper Stevens ’25 and Ellie Blain ’24 made significant contributions to the team’s effort. Stevens led the squad in kills in both matchups with seven in the first and nine in the second while Blain had five against the Bears and led the team in points against the Bulldogs with eight kills, two blocks and an ace.

Next weekend, Dartmouth will regain home court advantage as they challenge two more Ivy League opponents in contests against Columbia University on Friday and Cornell University on Saturday.

Field Hockey

On Saturday, the field hockey team faced a tough challenge against No. 18 Princeton University, who came in undefeated in the Ivy League. The Tigers ran away with the game after piling on a three goal third quarter, resulting in a final score of 6-0.

A point of optimism for the Big Green is the impressive performance of goalkeeper Hatley Post ’23, who entered the game in the fourth quarter and made five saves. Midfielder Brownyn Bird ’24 was also responsible for both clearing the ball out of the Dartmouth end and creating offensive opportunities on the opposite side of the field as she recorded two shots, one of which was on goal.

Next week the team faces another significant challenge as they travel to Cambridge to play Harvard University, currently ranked No. 13 in the country.

Women’s Rugby

Starting out homecoming weekend with a bang, women’s rugby beat Mount St. Mary’s University 70-0, marking just the fourth time in women’s rugby history that the team has managed to keep their opponents off the board. While the game was close early on, tries from Emily Henrich ’22 and Ale Ada ’22 and fifth years Lilly Durbin ’21 and Idia Ihensekhien ’21 brought the Big Green a 42-0 lead at the half.

The remainder of the game followed the same pattern, with successful conversions from Kristin Bitter ’23 and Abbey Savin ’24 at every turn. While Mount St. Mary’s would attempt to score later in the second half, strong defense from the Big Green and a crucial defensive tackle from Anjali Pant ’24 kept their opponents scoreless.

In two weekends, the team will face off against Harvard University, the only other undefeated team in the league, at home on Brophy Field.