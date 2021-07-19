Lively resigns as Dean of the College

The announcement Monday morning comes more than two weeks after Lively’s apparent departure date.

Sociology professor Kathryn Lively has stepped down from her position of Dean of the College effective June 30, according to an email sent to campus on Monday by interim Provost David Kotz.

Kotz wrote that a “search firm to help select an interim dean” has been identified, and that he will communicate more about the appointment process “later this summer.”

In the email, Lively is quoted as saying that she will “return to the classroom, after a sabbatical” that will last two years, according to an emailed statement from College spokesperson Diana Lawrence. Kotz wrote that Lively will “[resume] her teacher-scholar role at Dartmouth.”

Neither Lawrence nor Lively responded to a question by press time about the gap between Lively’s departure date two weeks ago and today’s announcement.

Lively started as the Dean of the College in July 2019; she held the position of interim Dean of the College for a year before following the 2018 departure of former dean Rebecca Biron.

Much of her experience in the position involved leading the Division of Student Affairs in implementing the College's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kotz. She also worked with Student Assembly on issues such as food insecurity, oversaw further development of the residential House Communities and worked on improving Student Accessibility Services and mental health infrastructure on campus, Kotz added. Before becoming Dean of the College, she taught as a professor of sociology at Dartmouth since 2002.

Her tenure as Dean of the College during the pandemic saw a number of controversies, especially related to COVID-19 restrictions and student mental health . Her approval rating among the Class of 2021 was just 9% , according to The Dartmouth’s senior survey, a steep decline from her 39% approval rating among members of the Class of 2020 the previous year.

Lively’s departure is also the second in the College’s upper leadership in recent months. Former Provost Joseph Helble announced in April that he would leave the College to become president of Lehigh University, his alma mater, and Kotz was appointed to the role of interim provost upon Helble’s departure on July 1.

Former Tucker Center chaplain Daveen Litwin also left the College earlier this month. Office of Greek Life director Brian Joyce will leave later this week after accepting a position at another institution, according to Lawrence.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.