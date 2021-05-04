The Weekend Roundup: Week 5

After more than a year, the Weekend Roundup returns with highlights from men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, women’s rowing and men’s tennis.

by Lanie Everett , Ethan Weber and Jesse Brownell |

Men’s lacrosse

Last Tuesday, the men’s lacrosse team won their scrimmage against Saint Anselm College. The team traveled to Grappone Stadium to compete for only their second time in 2021. Despite Saint Anselm’s undefeated record in the Division II Northeast-10 Conference, the Big Green took home a decisive victory, winning 20-6.

The Big Green’s goal-onslaught began after an initial 2-0 deficit early in the first quarter. After goals from Peter Lapina ’24, Ben DiGiovanni ’24 and George Prince ’21, they claimed their lead — one they would not relinquish — by the end of the first.

Dartmouth took a 10-5 lead in the second quarter, with Saint Anselm scoring only one more goal in the entirety of the second half. Dartmouth received point contributions from 12 different players, with Prince and Lapina each providing seven.

All three of the team’s goalies got some experience netminding on Tuesday. Daniel Hincks ’22 recorded the win with seven saves, while Hunter Binney ’24 and Jack Schifino ’22 added four and one, respectively.

The team does not currently have any future games scheduled. They fell to Tufts University, 15-9, in their return to play on April 25.

Women’s lacrosse

The women’s lacrosse team took home a landslide 19-2 victory in a scrimmage against Division II Saint Michael’s College on Wednesday evening. Rather than play the traditional two 30-minute halves, the Big Green and Purple Knights agreed to play four 15-minute quarters.

The Big Green hosted the contest at Scully-Fahey Field. Despite the rain, Dartmouth went on to take the victory. The team remained firmly in control for the duration of the game, with 13 different players posting a goal. Maggie O’Gorman ’22 was the leading scorer for the Big Green with three goals. Rosie McCarthy ’24 added an additional goal and led all players with a game-high five points.

The team also honored their graduating seniors in a private intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. The Big Green now has a 1-1 record after a 11-5 loss to Tufts University last weekend, but does not currently have any other games on the docket.

Softball

On Friday, the softball team traveled to Boston College to play their third game of the season.

Boston College opened the scoring with four in the third, and though Mary Beth Cahalan ’24 hit an RBI double in the fourth, the Eagles added two more in the fifth to increase their lead to 6-1.

The Big Green rallied in the seventh: A two-RBI triple for Izzy Kam ’24 cut the deficit to 6-3, with the next batter, Billie McFayden ’22 driving her in with a double. Ultimately, the Big Green fell short and lost 6-4.

Madie Augusto ’22 and Brooke Plonka ’21 split the pitching duties. Augusto (L, 1-2) went 2 ⅓ innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out none. Plonka closed out the game throwing the final 3 ⅔. She allowed just two runs, one earned, on one hit, striking out and walking two each.

After the game, Boston College honored Dartmouth senior Abby Shipley ’21, who will be graduating this spring following four years playing for the Big Green.

Women’s rowing

In their first competition since November 2019, women’s rowing returned to racing at the Charles River Basin Racing Series on Saturday, marking head coach Nancy LaRocque’s first regatta since being named to the position almost a year ago. Hosted by Boston College, this racing series began in March and will continue through next weekend. The Dartmouth women competed against teams from Boston College, Boston University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Despite windy conditions and only three weeks of practice to prepare, the team put in a solid performance after their long stretch out of the water. In the first race, Dartmouth’s varsity eight came in third place with a time of 7:52.72. BU finished first with their 7:42.28 time, UMass (7:52.31) barely edged out Dartmouth for second and BC came in last (7:59.29).

In the next race, the Big Green’s second varsity eight finished in second place (8:00.83). They came in behind BU (7:52.54), but beat UMass (8:16.79) and BC (8:23.12). Finally, Dartmouth’s third varsity eight (8:22.84) won their race to end the day, comfortably defeating second place UMass (8:34.06) and third place BC (9:10.34).

Men's tennis

After having their first match of the season canceled as a result of a missing COVID-19 test from Colby-Sawyer College, the men’s tennis team returned to play this past Saturday and defeated Williams College at home. The team secured their first and last win of the season 5-2.

The Big Green started off strong, winning all three of their doubles matches to give them an early lead. Logan Chang ’24 and Peter Conklin ’21 took home a 6-1 victory, and John Speicher ’21 and Dan Martin ’21 defeated their Williams pairing by the same margin. In a more competitive match, Casey Ross ’21 and Andy Ilie ’24 won 6-4.

In singles, Martin’s 6-2, 6-1 victory over Arturo Kam on the top court kept things rolling for the Big Green. Though Williams secured wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 position, Sid Chari ’22, Casey Ross ’21 and Logan Chang ’24 swept the matches in the Nos. 4-6 slots.