Editors' Note

by Sarah Alpert and Novi Zhukovsky |

by Sophie Bailey / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Decisions we make in quarantine are very different from the ones we make in normal life. A question like, “What will I wear to class today?” has simplified to “Which old pajama T-shirt will I put on?” And deciding whether to wear jeans or sweatpants has become a no-brainer. On the other hand, quarantine has also made some of the most menial deliberations seem more important. Suddenly, the choice between eating cornflakes and Cap’n Crunch for breakfast has become a 20-minute debate, ending with you deciding to dish out both.

This week’s Mirror theme is “Decisions, Decisions.” In this issue, we look at the ways in which some of our choices have changed — such as how bread baking has become a new national pastime and how students are navigating canceled internships in an uncertain job market. But we also tell the stories of some decisions that are familiar — why some students choose not to study abroad and how a freshman decided on her major.

With so many elements of our lives constantly in flux, one thing is certain: Change is inevitable. This change affects the choices we make on a daily basis and alters the importance that we place on our various decisions. And while you may find yourself cringing at your indecision over what to eat for breakfast — be easy on yourself. With change comes growth, and who knows? You might just come up with an ingenious cereal combination.