The Weekend Roundup: Week 9

by Addison Dick , Lili Stern and Boyd Bragg |

Men's basketball still has a chance — albeit a small one — of earning the fourth seed in the Ivy League Tournament. by Lona Girardin / The Dartmouth

Men's basketball

This past weekend, the men’s basketball team won two crucial road games in its chase to finish in the top four in Ivy League play, which would result in its first-ever birth to the Ivy League Tournament. On Friday, the team played at Cornell University. An exceptional performance from guard Ian Sistare ’20 led Dartmouth to an 82-70 victory. Sistare put up 25 points on eight-of-10 shooting from the field. The Big Green led from the 16:55 mark in the first half until the end of the game. Dartmouth shot 55.6 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from the 3-point arc.

On Saturday, the team traveled to New York City to face Columbia University. Guard Chris Knight ‘21 recorded his fourth double-double in the past five games to lead the Big Green to its second victory of the weekend. Knight finished the night with 19 points and 10 rebounds on a perfect seven-of-seven from the field. Guard James Foye ’20 contributed 15 points with five 3-pointers. The game was back and forth for the first 10 minutes, but Foye drilled a three and the Big Green finished the half up 37-30. In the second half, Columbia quickly closed the lead to one point with 12:53 remaining. Dartmouth’s scoring efficiency separated the two, as Columbia made only two of 21 3-point shots in the game.

Dartmouth currently sits in sixth place in the Ivy League standings heading into the final weekend of conference games. The Big Green will take on Yale University and Brown University at home. The team must win both of these games to have a shot at finishing in the top four.

Women's basketball

The Dartmouth women’s basketball team (9-16, 3-9 Ivy) split its last two home games of the season this weekend, defeating Cornell University (10-14, 3-9 Ivy) in overtime Friday night and losing to Columbia University (17-8, 8-4 Ivy) on Saturday night.

On Friday, the team’s 82-79 victory over Cornell was its first overtime win since the 2017-18 season. It also marked the first season sweep of Cornell since the 2009-10 season.

The team started the game shooting well from deep. Crucial 3s from Kealy Brown ’20 and Asha Taylor ’22 helped to propel the Big Green to a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter. The Big Red fought back with a few big baskets of their own and finished the half only trailing by three.

In the second half, the Big Red quickly adjusted, erasing what remained of Dartmouth’s lead in the third. Dartmouth fought back and pushed the game to overtime. During overtime, a series of fouls by Cornell led to Dartmouth free throws that were able to secure the victory. Annie McKenna ’20 led the Big Green with 17 points.

On Saturday, the Big Green celebrated its seniors Kealy Brown ’20, Paula Lenart ’20, McKenna and Grace Phillips ’20 before falling to Columbia in the last home game of the season.

The Big Green was unable to replicate the previous night’s shooting performance and quickly fell behind by double-digits in the second quarter. Dartmouth chipped away at the Lions’ lead in the third and fourth quarters but was unable to make enough of an impact to win the game.

The team now sits sixth in the Ivy League with a 9-16 overall and 3-9 conference record. Next weekend, the team will finish the season traveling to play Yale University (17-8, 7-5 Ivy) and to Providence to play Brown University (8-17, 2-10 Ivy).

Women's lacrosse

The No. 15 women’s lacrosse team extended its season record to 3-0 in a 12-11 overtime win over Brown University on Saturday. Katie Bourque ’20 and Ellie Carson ’20 split 11 of the Big Green’s 12 goals between themselves, with Bourque scoring a career-high six and Carson tallying on five more — another career high.

Throughout the game, when Dartmouth would punch, Brown would punch back. The Big Green led by as many as three, but the Bears hung on. Goalkeeper Kiera Vrindten ’20 had six saves to Brown’s Erin Tucker’s nine, but Bourque’s final attempt in overtime snuck past Tucker to give the Big Green a win in its first Ivy League contest this season.

This week, the Big Green will host the University of Florida on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and the University of New Hampshire Saturday at 1 p.m.

Men's lacrosse

After a 14-5 win at the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Saturday, the Dartmouth men’s lacrosse team has its first 3-0 start to a season since 2006.

A slow start put the Big Green in a three-goal hole ten minutes into the first quarter. From then on, however, the Big Green took over — a goal from Tommy Rogan ’23 with four minutes remaining in the first kicked off a 12-goal run for the Green and White. Matt Paul ’21 led the way offensively, tallying six points with five goals and an assist. When the River Hawks ended the Big Green’s run with nine minutes remaining in the game, the Big Green quickly struck back with two more, putting away the River Hawks once and for all. Goaltender Danny Hincks ’22 finished the game with 10 saves.

Next weekend, the Big Green will travel to Burlington, VT to face the University of Vermont on Saturday.

Women's tennis

The women’s tennis team earned a 5-2 win on the road over Boston University on Saturday. The Terriers took the doubles point, but the Big Green was dominant in singles play. Four matches went to three sets, and the Big Green won three of those matches to gain the edge. Both Catherine Cable ’20 and Allison McCann ’20 won their matches in straight sets.

The Big Green (6-5) will return to action on March 17, beginning a five-match stretch in the state of California with a match at the University of San Diego. Following those five matches, the Big Green will begin its seven-match Ivy League slate with battles against each conference opponent.

Men's hockey

This past weekend, the Big Green finished off its regular season at home with two games against Union College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Dartmouth came out of the weekend with two points and finished the season in sixth place in the ECAC.

On Friday night, the team came out on top with a 5-3 win over Union, breaking a nine-game losing streak to the Dutchmen which started in 2015. Drew O’Connor ’22 had a hat trick, and Cam Strong ’20 and Jeff Losurdo ’22 also contributed tallies to the win. O’Connor now leads the ECAC in goals scored this season.

Against RPI on Friday night, O’Connor scored his 21st of the season, but unfortunately it was not enough to spark a comeback for the Big Green, who was down 3-0 at the time of O’Connor’s goal. A late empty net goal, scored after goaltender Adrian Clark ’20 was pulled to try and get something started offensively, closed out the game with a final score of 4-1 in favor of RPI. The Big Green take on Princeton University in the first round of the ECAC playoffs this coming weekend at Thompson Arena. With a win, Dartmouth would move on to the quarterfinals and take on one of the top four teams.

Softball

The softball team opened up The Spring Games with two losses to Florida International University and the State University of New York at Albany. Dartmouth started play in Longwood, FL on a sour note, allowing Florida International to quickly score three runs. Dartmouth was limited to three hits throughout the contest from Calista Almer ’20, Tatyanah Castillo ’20 and Micah Schroder ’20. Pitcher Madie Augusto ’22 struck out four batters. She kept the Panthers scoreless in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

The second game on Friday against Albany was a nailbiter throughout the contest. The Big Green came out of the gates strong on the offensive end, putting up two runs in the first. In the bottom of the first, pitcher Brooke Plonka ’22 struck out the first two players at bat. Albany answered with a solo home run and a two-run hit to put Albany up 3-2. The game was back and forth until the fourth inning, where contributions from Schroder and Shipley put the Big Green up 6-4. Two Dartmouth errors in the 4th inning allowed two runs from Albany. In the fifth, Dartmouth fell behind, as Albany capitalized on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to put the Great Danes up 8-6. On the night, Plonka ’22 struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits.

Heather Turner ’21 struck out two batters and forced 11 groundouts to hold Western Michigan scoreless until the seventh inning on Saturday morning. Dartmouth scored in the second and fifth innings, thanks to a home run by Loghan Thomas ’20, an RBI by Billie McFadyen ’22 and hits by Abby Shipley ’21 and Kate Farren ’23. Western Michigan eventually scored in the final inning on a solo home run, but that was not enough to top a brilliant pitching effort by the Broncos. Dartmouth won the game 3-1.

The second game of Dartmouth’s Saturday doubleheader saw the Big Green shut out by the University of Loyola Chicago. Dartmouth had six hits on the night. Pitcher Brooke Plonka ’22 struck out nine batters and allowed only three hits. Loyola won the game 3-0.

The Big Green’s final game of the weekend came against the University of Kentucky, with the No. 12 Wildcats coming out on top 4-0. The Big Green is the first team to hold Kentucky under 10 runs in a game this season. Plonka struck out eight batter in seven innings, but the Big Green offense was stifled and shut out for the second straight game.

Dartmouth (4-6) will travel to Northridge, CA on March 14 for the California State University Northridge/Loyola Marymount University Tournament. The Big Green will play eight games in four days in the Golden State before returning to Hanover for its home opener against Columbia University on March 21.

Baseball

Dartmouth baseball started the first game of its three game series against the University of Virginia in rough fashion, falling 20-1 on Friday. After going down 7-0 in the first inning, the Big Green held strong until the seventh inning when the Cavaliers scored eight runs.

The Big Green put forth a commendable performance the following day after Friday’s lopsided game. Dartmouth lost 12-4, but Kolton Freeman ’23 and James House ’23 hit their first home runs of their collegiate careers. The Big Green closed the gap in the seventh inning to one, only trailing 5-4. In the next inning, two errors allowed the Cavaliers to open up the lead.

On Sunday, the Big Green played its best game of the weekend but fell short for the third straight game, losing to the Cavaliers 4-3. Justin Murray ’22 allowed just two earned runs in six innings of work. Ubaldo Lopez ’21 tripled and scored in the second inning, one of the Big Green’s nine hits on the day. The Big Green tied the game at two in the top of the sixth inning, but Virginia took the lead again in the bottom half with two runs.

The Big Green will return to action on March 14 with four games against Hofstra University followed by games against Bradley University and Bethune-Cookman University. Those games precede the start of Ivy League play, which kicks off for the Big Green against the University of Pennsylvania on March 21.

Men's swimming and diving

The men’s swimming team competed in the Ivy League Championships in Cambridge, MA this weekend and finished in last place.

The Big Green saw a few encouraging individual performances despite the team’s 8th place finish. Connor LaMastra ’21 led the Big Green with three podium finishes, highlighted by a second-place finish in the 500 free, which was good for an NCAA B cut. He also broke a record for the Big Green in the 1000 free — in which he finished third — and he finished third in the 200 fly. On the diving board, Justin Sodokoff ’21 had the Big Green’s best performance, finishing in fourth on the 1-meter board. This meet marks the last for the team this season.

Sailing

The Dartmouth sailing team started the spring season at the Sharpe Team Race Trophy in Providence, RI this weekend. The Big Green finished in third place of the eight teams that competed, winning 10 of 17 total races. Brown University won the competition, with Roger Williams University finishing in second place. The Big Green will compete next on March 28, traveling to Cambridge, MA for the Lynne Marchiando Team Race.

Men's golf

The men’s golf team traveled to the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday and placed 17th overall. On Tuesday, the Big Green shot 26 over par as a team to finish with a three-round score of 72 over par. Charles Petrie ’22 was the best Big Green player, shooting a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday to finish 14 over par. The title went to Augusta University. The Big Green will next play on March 14 at the Mission Inn Spring Spectacular in Howey-in-the-Hills, FL.

Men's squash

The men’s squash team finished in fourth place at the CSA Hoehn Cup this weekend. On Friday, the Big Green squeaked by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology 5-4. MIT put up a fight, and Sam Supattapone ’21 clinched the match in a five-game match that lasted over an hour. On Saturday, the Big Green lost to Ivy League foe Cornell University in the semifinals 6-3. In the third place match on Sunday, Dartmouth fell to Western Ontario University 6-3. Following the fourth place finish in the Hoehn Cup, the Big Green will compete in the CSA Individual Championships in Philadelphia beginning on March 6.