Julia Cross ’24 dies at age 21

Julia Cross ’24, a student from Vancouver, Canada, died on April 6 of sacral osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, Dean of the College Scott Brown wrote in an email to the Dartmouth community today.

Brown wrote that Cross was a poet and Dartmouth Economics Research Scholar — an economics department position that offers “mentoring and support to students with strong potential in economics research,” according to the department website. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority, a student facilitator for the Sexual Violence Prevention Project and a volunteer for the Hanover Community Kitchen.

“Recognized by her friends as bright, kind and resilient, she made fast friendships in joining Alpha Xi Delta,” Brown wrote. “… As we mourn Julia’s passing, we are thinking of her family at this difficult time. Please reach out and support each other, and remember that you are not alone.”

The College is working with the 2024 Class Council to “hold space for [the] community” tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. in One Wheelock in the Collis Center, according to Brown. The Dartmouth flag will be lowered in honor of Cross on April 22.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Outside of regular hours, students should select “option 1” after dialing. Students can also contact the Tucker Center to set up a confidential pastoral counseling session. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for students.