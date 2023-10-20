Editors’ Note: Homecoming Issue 2023

As we look towards the past and future, we are reminded by trailblazers in both a literal and figurative sense.

by Noelle Blake , Hannah Dunleavy and Amadea Datel |

As the warm September sun eases and fall frosts set in, the Upper Valley remains vibrant: Riverview Farm’s rainbow dahlias are still vivid, and carved pumpkins scatter the campus with pops of bright orange. As the leaves change with the arrival of fall, so too does Dartmouth.

After over 250 years and 18 Presidents, the College gained its 19th and first female President with the inauguration of Sian Leah Beilock this fall. This issue’s theme — trailblazing — speaks to this milestone, while also acknowledging the rich history that came before it. In this issue, history manifests in different ways: While many stories are stones added to a preexisting path, other changes are unexpected and new. As some writers take a look into newer efforts, such as female representation in the College administration and ongoing aims to repatriate Native remains, others dig deep into longstanding Dartmouth traditions, including the Dartmouth Outing Club Fifty.

As two members of the Class of 2024 and a member of the Class of 2026, we are all experiencing our second — and in two cases, last — Homecoming as undergraduate students. We are excited to savor the moments of such an eventful fall season, such as the bright blaze of the bonfire. We also hope that we, too, can leave our marks on this campus. Just as trailblazers carved notches in trees to mark the paths through the forest, every generation of students leaves a trail to guide future generations and bring previous ones home.

With love,

Noelle, Hannah and Amadea