Emergency situation “has been resolved” after suspicious object found at parking lot

In a campus-wide email, Safety and Security director Keysi Montás asked students to avoid the area.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Updated (Sept. 1, 5:59 p.m.)

After an email was sent to students about a “suspicious object” at 37 Dewey Parking (Lot F), DartAlert informed students via email at 5:45 p.m. that “the emergency situation” has been resolved by “professional responders.”

The original message was sent from DartAlert — the College’s notification system for emergencies on campus — at around 4 p.m., in the midst of First-Year Trips. The 37 Dewey Parking (Lot F) is located behind the Dana Biomedical Library. The email noted that Safety and Security personnel are on the scene.

After the original message from DartAlert was sent, Department of Safety and Security director Keysi Montás wrote in a campus-wide email that the object appears to resemble “a closed pressure/rice cooker.” Students should “avoid this area,” according to Montás. In addition, Montás wrote that the state bomb unit from Concord, N.H., would head towards campus “as a precaution.”

In a follow-up to the second DartAlert email, Montás wrote that students “may resume all normal activities.”