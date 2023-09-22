Dartmouth to hold inauguration for President Sian Leah Beilock

Sian Leah Beilock will become Dartmouth’s 19th and first female president at an inauguration slated for today on the Green.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Dartmouth will welcome Sian Beilock as its 19th president at an inauguration set to take place on the Green today at 3 p.m., according to an email sent by the Office of Communications. Beilock will become the first female College President in Dartmouth’s 254-year history and will receive the honorary Wentworth Bowl from her predecessor, President emeritus Philip J. Hanlon ’77.

The procession and ceremony will feature an inaugural address delivered by Beilock and several speakers, including New Hampshire Gov. and ex-officio trustee Chris Sununu, R-N.H., Brown University President Christina Hull Paxson and artificial intelligence expert Allie Miller ’10.

In addition, Mohegan Tribe vice chairwoman Sarah Harris ’00 will speak of the significance of the bond between the Mohegan people and Dartmouth, offering Beilock a gifted necklace and hand-beaded leather wampum belt to symbolize the continuation of good relations. Mohegan Tribe Council of Elders vice chairwoman Beth Regan will also perform a blessing over the inauguration. A livestream option will be available for both the procession and the ceremony.

A community cookout will precede the procession and ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Tuck Mall.

Several other events have also taken place in celebration of Beilock’s inauguration. Beilock and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi took part in a fireside chat at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Cook Auditorium. An academic panel on Dartmouth’s innovative ecosystem moderated by Thayer School of Engineering dean Alexis Abramson was held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, also in Cook Auditorium.

Prior to serving as Dartmouth’s president, Beilock served as the president of Barnard College and psychology professor at the University of Chicago.