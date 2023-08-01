Daniel Brooks GR’23 found

After being declared a missing person on July 26, Brooks was located in good health.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Updated (Aug. 1, 12:00 p.m.): According to a Facebook post by Hartford Vermont Police Department on July 31, Brooks has been located and is “safe and in good health.”

Daniel Brooks GR’23, who recently graduated from the College’s Master of Arts in Liberal Studies program, has not been seen or heard from for about a month, according to his family. Hartford Police Department in Vermont is requesting public help in the search of Brooks after his family reported him missing on July 26.

According to a Facebook post by Brooks’s sister, the 26-year-old was last seen in Hanover, New Hampshire and his last transaction was in Salem, Massachusetts. Brooks goes by “Dany” and drives a red 2014 Ford Fiesta with license plate number TLW197.