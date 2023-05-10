Carey Callaghan ’83 and Jennie Chamberlain elected to Town Selectboard, chairman Peter Christie defeated

Christie, who has served on the board since 2002, lost reelection, while all articles voted on at the meeting passed.

by Kent Friel |

At yesterday’s annual Hanover Town Meeting, Carey Callaghan ’83 and Jennie Chamberlain were elected to the Hanover Selectboard, receiving 596 and 545 votes, respectively. Selectboard chairman Peter Christie, who has served on the board since 2002 and as its chair since 2011, was defeated after receiving 427 votes. Callaghan and Chamberlain will serve three-year terms.

The Town Meeting started at 7 p.m. and lasted past 10 p.m. About 150 people attended, and over 900 votes were cast throughout the day. Every article voted on at the meeting passed.

Of the other candidates running for office, Elizabeth Storrs was elected a Trustee of the Etna Town Library with 761 votes. Kari Asmus — who currently serves as chair of the Hanover Finance Committee — won election as Trustee of the Trust Funds with 757 votes. Both candidates ran unopposed.

Articles 9 through 11 passed after a private vote, and voters had an hour to place their votes after they were announced. Articles 14 and 16 were passed with amendments that were proposed and voted on during the Town Meeting.

Article 15, which asked whether the Town should transfer five acres to Twin Pines Housing Trust for development as workforce housing, passed after 15 separate comments from Town Meeting participants. There was a motion to consolidate articles 18 to 20 and 24 to 26, respectively. The items were consolidated and passed.

There was a motion to move directly to a vote on article 28, regarding the budget, which passed.

Hanover resident Bill Young, who attended the Town Meeting, said that the most important takeaway from the day was Christie’s loss.

“Peter Christie has been a role model municipal government leader for years and years,” Selectboard vice chairman Athos Rathias said. “I have the utmost respect for him, and the Town owes him an incredible amount of respect.”