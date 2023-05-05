Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 6

This week, arts events include student-written “Orphan Play,” performances at Sawtooth and a panel discussion with award-winning artist Valerie Hegarty.

by Ryan Yim |

Friday, May 5

As part of the Dartmouth Alumnae Film Series, The Hopkins Center for the Arts will host a showing of “Juniper,” directed by Katherine Dudas, in the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m. The film follows Mack (Madison Lawler) as she grieves the loss of her sister at her family’s cabin in the woods. She is soon interrupted, however, when her childhood best friend Alex (Decker Sadowski ’14) decides to crash her “grief retreat,” bringing along her friend Dylan (Olivia Blue). What ensues is a poignant coming-of-age story, as the friends struggle to process grief in their own unique ways. Following the showing, The Hop will hold an in-person discussion panel with Sadowski. Tickets for the event are $10 for general admission and $5 for students.

The Hopkins Center will also host the first-ever performance of “Orphan Play” — written by Maggie MacDonald ’23, taking place in Wilson Hall 301. Based on MacDonald’s childhood experiences, the play follows a playwright attempting to write an autobiographical play, thus forcing the protagonist to relive difficult memories and grapple with grief. Performances will occur on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are free and available on the Hopkins Center’s website.

The Hopkins Center Fellows are sponsoring a Student Arts Showcase at Sawtooth Kitchen at 9 p.m. Dartmouth student performers will sing, play instruments, recite poetry and more at the show. Early arrivers can receive a voucher for a free appetizer or drink.

Saturday, May 6

The Hopkins Center will show the film “No Bears” in the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m. Filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s autofictional film, set in Iran, explores Panahi’s own real-life experiences, as the film centers around Panahi leaving his home country, where the production of any film is forbidden and citizens are restricted from freely leaving its borders. The film also follows Panahi’s release from prison in February 2023. He was originally arrested and jailed by the Iranian government in 2010 for filmmaking. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Sawtooth Kitchen is hosting the rock band The Wheelers as they perform various rock covers at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5, available on Sawtooth’s website.

Sunday, May 7

The Hopkins Center will host The Animation Show of Shows, an annual collection of animated shorts gathered from across the globe. The show returns as the 22nd edition after a three year hiatus and features films from 10 different countries. Following the screenings of the animations, the shorts filmmakers will participate in a virtual Q&A. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $5 for students.

Wednesday, May 10

The Hood Museum is hosting “Conversations and Connections: Artist Valerie Hegarty” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The event features contemporary artist Valerie Hagerty and Jonathan Little Cohen associate curator of American art Michael Hartman as they discuss Hagerty’s artistic career and her piece “George Washington (On a Stick).” All students are invited and encouraged to attend.

Poet-anthropologist Nomi Stone will read from her collection “Pinelandia: An Anthropology and Field Poetics of War and Empire” at Still North Books & Bar. The collection is an ethnography that explores U.S. pre-deployment exercises that use mock Middle Eastern villages, filled with Iraqi role-players, for cultural literacy and special operations training. Stone dives into the consequences of this military project, in which human lives are converted into wartime tools. Reading will begin at 7 p.m., and all students are encouraged to attend.

The Hopkins Center will host performances from the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. in Rollins Chapel. Students will play William Grant Still’s “Mother and Child” as well as Mozart’s 40th symphony and Schubert’s fifth. The open dress rehearsal is on Wednesday and the official performance will take place on Thursday. Tickets are free, though Thursday’s performance may be sold out; contact the box office for more information.

Thursday, May 11

The Hopkins Center will show the film “Farha” at 7 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium as part of the Asian Diaspora on Screen series in collaboration with the Dartmouth Asian American Studies Collective. Directed by Darin J. Sallam, the film depicts the events of Nakba, called “the Catastrophe,” through the eyes of a young Palestinian girl. Nakba, acknowledged by Palestinians annually on May 15, marks the day the Israeli military seized Palestinian lands in 1948, forcing a mass exodus of Palestinians. Much of the film’s plot is derived from the experiences of Sallam’s own grandparents, who witnessed this event themselves. Following the film’s screening, there will be a presentation of a recorded conversation between Sallam and Ramsey Alsheikh ’26, president of the Palestine Solidarity Coalition of Dartmouth Students. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

In addition to the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra’s performance, the Hopkins Center will also host a pre-show discussion with director Filippo Ciabatti. The pre-show will take place at Baker-Berry Library at 7 p.m.