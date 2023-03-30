Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 1

From Oscar-winning films at the Loew Auditorium to indie-rock bands at Sawtooth Kitchen, this week in Hanover offers a thriving arts scene.

by Alexandra Surprenant |

Wednesday, March 29

The Hood Museum of Art will offer a public opening to their new exhibit “Historical Imaginary” between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by Michael Hartman, the Jonathan Little Cohen associate curator of American Art, and the exhibition is centered around an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware.” It is supplemented by historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood’s museum collection. According to the museum’s website, “Historical Imaginary” explores how “artworks have shaped … our perception of our shared, complex, and sometimes violent history to build a more equitable future.”

Thursday, March 30

At the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m., The Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022). The film recently won 7 awards at the 2023 Oscars, including best picture and best director. It stars Michelle Yeoh as the owner of a laundromat who gets swept into a multidimensional world involving a “nihilistic bagel” that threatens the universe. In collaboration with the Dartmouth Asian American Studies Collective, the Loew Auditorium invites students and others to view the film as part of the Asian Diaspora On Screen series. The series runs on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. throughout the spring term, highlighting films that showcase Asian migration around the world. DAASC members Deborah Jung ’24 and Jessi Yu ’25 will introduce the film. Tickets are available at the box office, but may be sold out. Prior to the viewing, free drinks, bagels and hot dogs — as well as a “paint-your-own-pet-rock station” — will be provided at a pre-show party in the Nearburg Forum in the atrium of the Black Family Visual Arts Center between 6 and 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen Oliver Hermanus’s 2022 film “Living” at the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m.. The film is based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film, “Ikiru” and adapted by Nobel prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro. “Living” follows a British public works bureaucrat, played by actor Bill Nighy, who searches for meaning after he receives a terminal diagnosis. Nighy was nominated for best lead actor at the 2023 Oscars. Tickets are $8 and available at the box office.

At Sawtooth Kitchen, local band The Connipton Fits will play at 10 p.m, and doors will open at 9 p.m. A cover band based in Lebanon, The Connipton Fits play everything from popular 1980s alternative songs to 1990s and current pop song selections. Tickets are $12 and are available on Sawtooth’s website.

Saturday, April 1

At 4 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host Tommy Crawford, an “engaging songwriter and a talented multi-instrumentalist.” Crawford, who lives in White River Junction, plays both original music and traditional folk songs. He will perform again at Sawtooth on April 8, 22 and 29. Tickets are free and are available on Sawtooth’s website.

At 9 p.m. at Sawtooth Kitchen, local indie-rock band The Pilgrims will celebrate their 10th birthday alongside “alt-country” band the Western Terrestrials and singer Jake McKelvie. Though he is performing as a solo singer at Sawtooth, he also sometimes performs alongside his band, The Countertops. Tickets are $5 and are available on Sawtooth’s website.

Tuesday, April 4

At 7 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host an event called “Tuesday Jukebox” with local jazz vocalist Grace Wallace accompanied by Route Five Jive. Wallace is a pianist, flautist and jazz vocalist from England, though she is now based in the Upper Valley. Tickets are described as “pay what you like” and are available on Sawtooth’s website.