Editors' Note

by Caris White and Meghan Powers |

And just like that, we’re back. Hanover might not have looked like a winter wonderland when we stepped off the coach, but it was still a welcome sight. Maybe it’s just a sign that we’re settling into our senior status, but there’s something oddly reassuring about returning just in time for a bout of dismal weather. Every year, our six-week winterim has a funny way of feeling both too long and not long enough, but coming back just feels right. I (Caris) even caught myself telling my family — while home in California — that I was excited to fly “home” (to Dartmouth) after New Year’s.

Our writers join us in celebrating the new year with a full slate of stories. One writer chronicles the challenges of sticking to New Year’s resolutions amid the temporal crush of Dartmouth’s 10-week term, while another reflects on lessons learned during winterim. Two writers visit and review revamped Foco late-night, and another investigates how climate change is affecting the holidays — and giving us increasingly green Christmases.

Whether your winterim felt too long, too short or just right, we’re excited to have you back. This term — in all of its frigid, unpredictable glory — is our last stint at the head of Mirror, and we can’t wait to share it with you. So grab a copy from the newsstand, cuddle up somewhere warm and settle into the term with us. We’ll be here for a while yet.