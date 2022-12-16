578 students admitted into Class of 2027 with all-time low early acceptance rate of 19%

A record-breaking admissions cycle saw over 3,000 early decision applicants.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

This afternoon, Dartmouth accepted 578 members to the Class of 2027, drawing from a record-breaking pool of 3,009 early decision applicants, the College announced in a Dartmouth News article. The acceptance rate of 19% is an all-time low for the College’s early decision cohort. Additionally, 47 students were matched with Dartmouth through the QuestBridge program earlier this month, bringing the total number of soon-to-be students to 625.

This year’s ED applicant pool saw a 14% increase in the number of applications compared to last year’s class. The number of ED applicants has soared by 45% over the past three years, the announcement noted. The College’s decision to extended offers of admission to 19% of applicants is a decline from the last two years, in which 21% of applicants were accepted.

Additionally, 17% of accepted applicants came from low-income households and the projected average scholarship this year is $63,600 based on preliminary results — another record high.

In the College’s announcement, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid Lee Coffin said that the College’s decisions in the last year to eliminate loans in student financial aid packages and offer need-blind admissions to international students helped to support a diverse incoming class.

“What you see in the early returns on the Class of 2027 are an expanding socioeconomic, geographic, racial, and international identity that continues to create an entering class that really represents the 21st century. It’s a multi-dimensional cohort of compelling individuals,” Coffin said.

The new members of the Class of 2027 represent 47 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and 44 countries — a jump from last year’s early cohort, which saw admission extended to students from 36 different countries. Additionally, of those who are American citizens, a record 41% of admitted applicants are people of color and 15% are in the first generation of their family to attend college.

14% of the incoming early decision class are the children of Dartmouth alumni, on par with the respective 13% and 15% from the last two years of early decision cohorts.