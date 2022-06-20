Dartmouth to eliminate loans for undergraduate students

Starting during the upcoming summer term, the College will replace loans with expanded scholarship grants.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Starting June 23 — the first day of the summer term — the College will transition to a no-loan financial aid policy for undergraduates, College President Phil Hanlon announced in a reunion address. Hanlon said that the shift was prompted by over $120 million in scholarship donations to the endowment through The Call to Lead campaign since September 1, including an anonymous $25 million gift.

“Our gratitude for these extraordinary acts of generosity knows no bounds,” Hanlon said in his announcement.

The new policy seeks to benefit students from middle-income families. According to the announcement of the new policy by The Call to Lead Campaign, the shift will decrease the debt burden for these families, of which there are currently about 450 at Dartmouth, by an average of $22,000 over four years.

The College’s current financial aid policy, announced last year, eliminated student loans for families earning under $125,000 starting with members of the Class of 2026. Other recent financial aid announcements include extending need-blind admissions to international students and eliminating the expected parent contribution when calculating financial aid awards for students whose families earn less than $65,000 per year.

With this shift, the College joins Ivy League peers Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University in adopting no-loan policies.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.