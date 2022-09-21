Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22

Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death.

by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary .

According to Brown, Watson was a “deeply creative” studio arts major and was a member of the Dragon Senior Society and Panarchy Undergraduate Society.

“Joshua touched the lives of many of us with his thoughtfulness and ability to make people feel comfortable with who they are,” Brown wrote.

The online obituary noted that Watson was born on Dec. 14, 1999 and is survived by his mother April Morrow, his brother Christian Watson and a number of close family members. The obituary noted that Watson graduated at the top of his class at University High School and was an “all-around athlete, adventurous spirit, caring friend and deep thinker.”

In an email to the Dartmouth community, College President Phil Hanlon wrote that the Dartmouth flag will be lowered in Joshua’s honor in the coming days. Hanlon also noted that Watson was on “leave” from Dartmouth at the time of his passing.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at (603) 646-9440 outside of regular hours. Additionally, Brown wrote that One Wheelock in the Collis Center will be available for students to gather today between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for undergraduate students.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.