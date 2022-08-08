Editor’s Note

by Omala Snyder |

We are almost there. Summer has been a wild ride and between daily dips in the river, off-nights in frat basements and lounging by the Green, we are reminded that Dartmouth is truly such a unique place but time is finite.

In this issue of Mirror, we reflect on how sophmore summer has started to heal the wounds the Class of 2024 experienced during freshman year. One writer reflects on how her friendships have blossomed in a healthy way due to the adventurous nature of the summer. Another writer explores the highs and lows of the D-Plan and reflects on how this jolts relationships but makes you appreciate them even more. Finally, one writer takes us back in time to a wedding in 1996 that inspired the iconic wedding tails that Greek houses host during the summer.

Personally, I am not ready to let summer go. It has led to the most wholesome kinds of bonding I could have imagined, and thinking of my friends being scattered apart next year hurts. The stories this week remind me that the memories of this summer will last a lifetime and that I don’t have to let them go. And I can’t wait to look back fondly at what this summer has meant to me and so many ’24s.