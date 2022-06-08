Mike Harrity to serve as new athletics director

Harrity brings experience from his role as the Army West Point deputy athletics director to the Big Green.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Mike Harrity will lead Big Green athletics as the Haldeman Family director of athletics and recreation starting on July 18, the College announced on Wednesday. Harrity, who comes to Dartmouth after working as the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer for Army West Point for two years, will manage Dartmouth’s 35 Division I athletics teams, in addition to club sports, physical education, recreation, fitness and intramural programs.

“Mike is a visionary leader who brings more than two decades of hands-on experience to Dartmouth’s varsity, club, and recreational sports programs,” College President Phil Hanlon said in a news release. “He is a student of leadership with a deep commitment to the health and well-being of athletes and those who support them and to diversity, inclusion, and gender equity in athletics.”

Harrity will be the first athletics director to hold the position endowed by former Board of Trustees chair Charles Haldeman Jr. ’70 and his family. Prior to West Point, Harrity worked for eight years as senior associate athletics director and one year as associate athletics director for student-athlete development and community programming at the University of Notre Dame.

Harrity also wrote a coaching leadership book in 2012 titled “Coaching Wisdom: Champion Coaches and Their Players Share Successful Leadership Principles.” The book advises coaches on how to create a caring environment and build a team-first culture.