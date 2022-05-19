Guide to Green Key 2022

Bringing together musicians from a variety of different genres, Green Key weekend offers several concerts across campus.

by Joe Daher |

Friday Collis Concerts

Prior to the main stage concert, Collis is hosting two student bands from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — first the Dandelions, followed by Frank. Frank has an indie and soft-rock sound. The Dandelions has a folk-meets-bluegrass and jazz sound with their saxophonist. Both student bands have played numerous shows at fraternities across campus and were previously featured in the Battle of the Bands competition held three weeks ago.

Moon Unit

The Programming Board’s concert is kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with Moon Unit , the student-voted winner of the Battle of the Bands . Moon Unit’s current roster consists of guitarists Andrew Culver ‘22 and Cooper Zebrack ’22, singer Charlie Pike ’22, Max Barrett ’22 on the drums, Crawford Crooks ’22 on bass and Tom Flynn ’22 on the keys.

“This is probably our last show which is crazy. I remember freshman year, Fake Nudes were opening [during Green Key], I feel like they were a similar vibe, light-hearted. I remember thinking about how one day that could be us,” Crooks said. “We’ve really done a lot we’ve wanted to do.”

Doechii

At 7:15 p.m., up-and-coming alternative rapper Doechii takes the stage. Doechii originally rose to fame in 2021 when her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral on TikTok. She has gone on to sign a record deal with Top Dawg Entertainment and collaborate with critically acclaimed artists such as Isaiah Rashad and David Guetta.

She began her music career by releasing “Girls” on SoundCloud in 2016, but built her fan base primarily through YouTube vlogs and music videos. In 2020, she released her debut EP “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” which features a mixture of pop, dance and hip-hop. She released her second EP “Bra-Less” in 2021.

Doechii is, first and foremost, an energetic, raw and provocative performer. She exudes the same bad bitch energy as Missy Elliot or Nicki Minaj, but her music also borrows from an experimental and hyperpop aesthetic. Doechii is fully capable of a suave, smooth Cardi B-esque flow: take her verse on “Trampoline,” a mega-collab club-thumping twerk song featuring David Guetta, Afrojack, Missy Elliot and BIA. But she can also lean into a harsher and experimental aesthetic — her most recent song, “Crazy,” features abrasive punk-like scream-rapping. Expect her to command a powerful and dynamic stage presence.

Saint Motel

Coming on at 8:15 p.m., Saint Motel is a feel-good indie pop rock band with funk and dream pop, self-described by band frontman A/J Jackson as capturing the “thrill ride of adventure.” Originally formed in 2007, the band’s most popular hits include “My Type” and “Cold Cold Man.” Saint Motel consists of A/J Jackson (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Aaron Sharp (lead guitar), Dak Lerdamornpong (bass) and Greg Erwin (drums).

Saint Motel was originally formed at Chapman University film school, but rose to breakout success for its 2015 EP “My Type” and their subsequent 2016 album “saintmotelvision.” “Move” was featured on the FIFA 17 soundtrack. Saint Motel has previously toured with bands such as Imagine Dragons, Arctic Monkeys, Weezer and Lights and also performed at Coachella in 2015.

Their most recent album “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” fuses cinematic soundtrack elements into indie rock. The three parts of the album mirror the three-act structure of the hero’s journey. Despite being released in the wasteland of COVID, the band also designed “the New World,” a fully immersive virtual reality experience of a virtual motel, with each room representing a distinct song.

Saint Motel are known for their elaborate DIY live production and complementary visuals, with frontman A/J taking a large part in directing their music videos and designing their show visuals. They have a strong focus on creating fully immersive experiences, so expect an elaborate and entrancing production setup to complement their lively stage presence.

KYLE

Rapper and songwriter KYLE (formerly SUPERDUPERKYLE) closes out the programming board concert from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. KYLE, full name Kyle Thomas Harvey, is best known for his 2017 single “iSpy” with Lil Yachty. KYLE was first characterized by his unique happy-go-lucky rapping style, but with his 2022 album “It’s Not So Bad,” he has taken a pronounced and intentional shift into R&B whilst retaining his signature upbeat energy.

KYLE’s viral hit “iSpy” climbed to number 4 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. His debut album “Light of Mine” dropped a year later, highlighting his eccentric upbeat and playful rapping style. He released “See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!” right before the pandemic, but it flopped on the charts and led to KYLE separating from Atlantic records in June 2021.

With his most recent album, KYLE has experimented with a smoother rhythm and blues style. The title “It’s Not So Bad” represents a mantra he repeated to himself in the middle of the pandemic, reflecting the depression and isolation he endured in the throes of COVID. The project showcases a broader range of styles than previously seen, from the disco-inspired “Perfect” to the Afrobeat type groove of “Optimistic.” Looking forward, KYLE said in an interview with Billboard that he wants to dabble more in film and television and continue to put out fun and reassuring music.

KYLE is influenced by SoundCloud rap, as the internet helped make music more accessible and creative to a generation inspired by the emotionality of rappers like Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s “808s & Heartbreak.” He represents one emotional extreme of the SoundCloud rap movement, thematically opposite but culturally parallel to emo rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and the late XXXTENTACION. But as his recent project demonstrates, KYLE can certainly be more than merely the poster boy for happy rap. Nevertheless, expect an infectiously jovial performance that showcases his viral classics like “iSpy” alongside some of his more recent deep cuts.

Collis Patio Concerts

Collis Patio concerts will continue from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, featuring several smaller up and coming artists alongside more student bands. Ramones Rehashed will open the festivities at noon, followed by The Stripers at 1 p.m.

Porchlight, an alternative rock band based out of Hoboken, New Jersey, takes the stage at 2 p.m. Folk guitarist Cole Davidson follows at 3 p.m. Seeing Double, an Oneonta, N.Y.-based rock band, will play at 4 p.m.

Playing at 5:15 p.m. is Sundial, a bubblegum indie bedroom pop duo of Jisu Kim and Dorothy Chan. They’ve been featured on numerous Spotify playlists including “Indie Pop” and “Jasmine,” a playlist illuminating Asian artists across different genres.

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King from Ohio follows at 6:30 p.m. Indie rock songwriter and Michigan native Charlie Burg plays next at 7:45 p.m.

Lastly, energetic post-punk rock band HUNNY closes out Green Key @ Collis from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. HUNNY hails from Newbury Park, California, the same town as The Neighbourhood and Bad Suns, and have a similar melodramatic, yet driving style that emanates bittersweet good vibes. They’ve been playing since 2014 and have amassed over a million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Friday Night Rock will host Ghost Funk Orchestra in Collis Common Ground from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ghost Funk Orchestra was originally formed by multi-instrumentalist Seth Applebaum but has evolved into a 10-member live band that fuses a myriad of genres that defy specification.