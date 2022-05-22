22S COVID-19 live updates: Reported active COVID-19 cases fall sharply from 541 to 294 over a week

Follow along for the latest COVID-19 developments on campus

May 4 | 10:10 p.m.

The number of reported active COVID-19 cases on campus substantially decreased from 541 on April 26 to 294 as of Tuesday, according to the College COVID-19 dashboard . The figure includes 145 undergraduate students, 54 graduate and professional students and 95 faculty and staff.

The latest data shows an overall decrease of 247 cases since April 26. Undergraduate cases fell by 149 from 294 on April 26. Cases also fell by 77 from 131 among graduate and professional students last week and by 21 from 116 among faculty and staff. Asymptomatic testing remains optional for all community members.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, Grafton County remains at a “high” level of COVID-19 in the community. The CDC recommends mask wearing indoors and on public transportation due to high levels of COVID-19.

April 27 | 10:40 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there are 541 reported active cases of COVID-19 on campus, a slight increase from the 525 reported on April 20, according to the College COVID-19 dashboard . The number includes 294 undergraduate students, 131 graduate and professional students and 116 faculty and staff.

The numbers show a slight decrease since April 20 among undergraduate students. Among graduate and professional students, there was a slight increase from 123 on April 20. Meanwhile, cases have increased more significantly among faculty and staff, rising from 85 on April 20 to 116 as of Tuesday. Asymptomatic testing remains optional to all community members.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control , the positivity rate for tests in Grafton County is 5.66% as of April 24, a 0.96% drop over the last seven days. According to the CDC, this means that Grafton County now has “high” community levels of COVID-19. At high levels of COVID-19, the CDC recommends all individuals wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

April 20 | 8:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there are 525 reported active cases of COVID-19 on campus, an increase from the 329 active cases reported on April 13, according to the College COVID-19 dashboard . In an email sent to campus on April 19, provost David Kotz wrote that current case counts represent self-reported positive cases, as well as symptomatic and voluntary on-campus tests.

The number of cases among undergraduates has jumped by more than 50%, increasing from 196 to 317 cases. This is the highest number of cases since Jan. 29, when there were 544 active cases on campus. In addition, there are 123 cases among graduate and professional students, a slight increase from last week’s case total of 103, and 85 cases among faculty and staff members, a figure that has more than doubled for the second week in a row.

April 13 | 9:45 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there are 329 reported active cases of COVID-19 on campus, a spike from the 199 cases reported on April 11, according to the College COVID-19 dashboard . Reported cases continue to increase even after the College’s decision to make asymptomatic testing optional, which took effect on April 10.

The figure is made up of 196 undergraduate students, 103 graduate or professional students and 40 faculty members and staff. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in graduate and professional students more than doubled in two days, increasing from 42 cases on April 11.

April 11 | 10:30 p.m.

COVID-19 cases on campus continue to increase — the College COVID-19 Dashboard reported 199 active COVID-19 cases, up from the 155 reported on April 6. The figure includes 133 undergraduates, 42 graduate and professional students and 24 faculty members and staff. The biggest jump in active cases comes from undergraduates, which increased by 55 cases from last Wednesday.

As of April 10, asymptomatic testing became optional at the College, though students will still have access to in-person and drop-off testing options, according to a March 30 email from executive vice president Rick Mills and provost David Kotz.

According to the dashboard, 97.9% of the community is fully vaccinated, the same as last week. Meanwhile, 96.1% are up to date on their vaccinations — meaning they have received a booster shot — in a 0.2% increase from last week.





April 6 | 10:00 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases increased to 155 today from the 114 reported by the College COVID-19 dashboard last Wednesday. This number includes 78 among undergraduates, 66 among graduate and professional students and 11 among faculty and staff. The sharpest rise was among undergraduates, up 49 from 29 cases on March 30. According to the dashboard, 97.9% of the community is fully vaccinated, with 95.9% up to date with their vaccinations — meaning they have received a booster shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control , the positivity rate for tests in Grafton County is 1.79% as of April 3, a 0.55% drop over the last seven days. The dashboard noted that 74.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated, with 95% having received at least one dose of the vaccine.





March 30 | 10:00 p.m.

On March 30 — the third day of classes in a term with fewer Covid restrictions — the Dartmouth COVID-19 dashboard displayed 114 active cases, including 29 among undergraduates, 77 among graduate and professional students and eight among faculty and staff. 98% of the Dartmouth community is fully vaccinated, with 94.6% up to date on their vaccinations, according to the dashboard. Community members classified as “up to date” on vaccinations have received a booster shot.

According to a March 17 email from the College, the dashboard will no longer display positivity rates or the number of people in isolation. This term, starting on April 10, Dartmouth will move away from weekly surveillance testing to an “as-needed testing model,” according to the email. Additionally, the email noted that Dartmouth leadership will continue to consult guidance at the federal, state and local levels, alongside scientific guidance, to determine “effective metrics” for the ongoing pandemic response.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence wrote in an emailed statement that the College anticipated an increase in cases as students returned from spring break.

“We will be following these numbers closely over the coming weeks to identify whether the case counts continue to rise after start-of-term testing, or if they stabilize or decline,” she wrote.

Lawrence wrote that students were not required to complete pre-arrival tests this term, so the positive cases reflected on the dashboard were detected in both PCR and antigen tests conducted on campus and tests taken in the Upper Valley. She added that the “relatively high case counts” for graduate students relative to undergraduates is due to the earlier semester start date for the Tuck School of Business, leading to an additional week of testing among graduate students reported on the dashboard.

The Dartmouth will post short COVID-19 updates here throughout the 2022 spring term. Major developments, such as policy announcements, may be posted separately as their own article. Check back here for updates on current case counts and other campus developments.