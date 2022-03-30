Mirror Asks: Spring Term
Mirror writers share their thoughts on spring weather, hopes for Green Key and bucket list items.
What are you most looking forward to this spring?
Adriana James-Rodil ’25: The weather!
Ally Burg ’25: I am looking forward to the warm weather and going to the river.
Eliza Dunn ’25: Some huge wins with the club lacrosse team.
Gretchen Bauman ’25: Warm weather and swimming in the river.
Mariel Fulghum ’25: Warm weather and leaves on the trees!!
Marius DeMartino ’25: I am so excited for the weather to warm up so we can do things like swim in the river again!
Molly Stevens ’25: Seeing the greenish-brown grass again.
Novi Zhukovsky ’22: I am most looking forward to going to new spaces on campus and trying out new activities with the people I love the most in my last term at Dartmouth. I just ordered rollerblades from Amazon, so catch me blading around with full protection gear in the next few weeks. Will likely be falling. A lot.
Omala Snyder ’24: Spending more time outdoors & making new friends.
Parker O’Hara ’25: Warm weather, sitting out on the green, swimming in the river, Green Key.
What class are you most excited for?
AJ: Introduction to Archaeology.
AB: Introduction to Engineering (ENGS21).
ED: Native American Literature with Professor Benson Taylor.
GB: Intro to Middle Eastern Studies.
MF: Intro to Archaeology.
MD: I'm most excited for MES 1 because my friend took it last term and I've heard great things.
MS: Reading and Writing Fiction.
NZ: Acting I! Who knows, might be a game-changer.
OS: My YA lit class.
PO: History of American Women in the 20th Century.
Spring snow: yay or nay?
AJ: Nay.
AB: Nay.
ED: Yay! (holding onto spring skiing as long as I can....!)
GB: Absolutely not.
MF: Mmmm no….
MD: Absolutely not. I almost cried when I got to Hanover and it was fully snowing.
MS: Nay.
NZ: Absolutely not. I packed lots of cute skirts and dresses that I look forward to wearing ASAP. This is my term of not wearing pants.
OS: Hard no.
PO: Nay.
What’s your definition of shorts weather?
AJ: 70 degrees Fahrenheit and above.
AB: 60 degrees.
ED: After this winter, anything above 50.
GB: Anything over 30 degrees.
MF: 60+ and sunny.
MD: Every day I get closer to the edge of wearing shorts even though there's snow on the ground.
MS: Um… 60 degrees maybe.
NZ: Above 65 degrees and sunny before 5 p.m.
OS: A lot of sun.
PO: 60 or higher.
What’s your dream Green Key line up?
AJ: Wallows.
AB: Olivia O'Brien.
ED: The Band Camino opening for Quinn XCII.
GB: Olivia Rodrigo, Childish Gambino & Avril Lavigne.
MF: Phoebe Bridgers, Kid Cudi, Taylor Swift.
MD: Flo Milli (and I'll never forgive her for passing us up for Cornell).
MS: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performing “Industry Baby” on repeat.
NZ: Sticky Fingers, The Virgins, Vampire Weekend, Lorde.
OS: Taylor Swift.
PO: Taylor Swift.
What’s at the top of your spring term bucket list?
AJ: Visit Mink Brook.
AB: Lou's challenge, roller blading and stargazing.
ED: Swimming in the river (polar plunge round two?)!
GB: I'm hoping to race a half marathon this term!
MF: A DOC backpacking/camping trip.
MS: Paddle boarding on the river.
MD: Not impulsively getting on a flight to Florida.
NZ: Oh so many things. I actually just made up a spring bucket list with one of my best friends chock-full of activities. I'm personally very excited to check-off peeing the Dartmouth seven from the list.
OS: Getting outdoors more.
PO: Do more DOC trips.