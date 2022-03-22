22S COVID-19 live updates: College COVID-19 dashboard shows 90 active cases among students, faculty and staff

Follow along for the latest COVID-19 developments on campus

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

College COVID-19 dashboard shows 90 active cases among students, faculty and staff

March 29 | 9:00 p.m.

On March 29, the Dartmouth COVID-19 dashboard displayed 90 active cases, including 21 among undergraduates, 61 among graduate and professional students and eight among faculty and staff. 98% of the Dartmouth community is fully vaccinated, with 94.6% up to date on their vaccinations, according to the dashboard. Community members classified as “up to date” on vaccinations have received a booster shot.

According to a March 17 email from the College, the dashboard will no longer display positivity rates or the number of people in isolation. This term, starting on April 10, Dartmouth will move away from weekly surveillance testing to an “as-needed testing model,” according to the email. Additionally, the email noted that Dartmouth leadership will continue to consult guidance at the federal, state and local levels, alongside scientific guidance, to determine “effective metrics” for the ongoing pandemic response.

The Dartmouth will post short COVID-19 updates here throughout the 2022 spring term. Major developments, such as policy announcements, may be posted separately as their own article. Check back here for updates on current case counts and other campus developments.