The Weekend Roundup: Week 9

Baseball, softball, and men’s lacrosse notch first wins of the season while women’s golf, women’s squash, and men’s swimming and diving compete in various tournaments.

by Vikram Strander and Caroline York |

The men's hockey team lost its last two regular season games and will play Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the first round of the ECAC Tournament next weekend. by Caroline Kramer / The Dartmouth

Men’s basketball

On Tuesday evening, the men’s basketball team played Yale University at home and lost in a close game 61-66. Brendan Barry ’20 GR hit two 3-pointers early, giving the Big Green a 6-5 lead to start the game. The Bulldogs dominated the next nine minutes, however, scoring 14 straight points to take a 19-6 lead. Barry, Taurus Samuels ’22, and Romeo Myrthil ’25 all hit three-pointers to cut Yale’s lead to one with 4:14 left in the half, but gave up another surge to the Bulldogs who extended their lead to 36-27 at the halfway point.

In the second half, Yale quickly increased its lead to 11, but that score was answered with a 7-point Dartmouth run, eventually cutting the deficit to two at 41-43. With 12 minutes to go, the game remained up for grabs with Yale leading by just three points: 51-48. The Bulldogs then went on a 9-2 run, extending the lead to 60-50. Dame Adelekun ’23 had a pair of layups that helped the Big Green chip away at the lead. With 2:44 left in the game, Dartmouth was down by just four 56-60, but ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback, losing by five.

On Saturday afternoon, the Big Green had another home game against the University of Pennsylvania and got back on track, winning 84-70. In the first nine minutes of the game, the lead went back and forth six times; however, Dartmouth took over and held the lead for nearly 36 minutes after taking a 16-15 lead. After ending the first half up by three, Dartmouth dominated the second half by a score of 46-35, winning the game comfortably.

The Big Green’s last conference game of the season will be at Harvard University on March 5.

Women’s basketball

The women’s basketball team fell to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia 54-79 on Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers got out to an early 13-0 lead and ended the first quarter up 15 points on Dartmouth by a score of 26-11. The Big Green withstood a small run from Penn at the start of the second quarter, and kept it close throughout, but still went to halftime facing a 14-point deficit — 28-52.

The Big Green started the second half in full force with a three pointer from Emma Koch ’23, which was followed by two points apiece by Mekkena Boyd ’24 and Rosie Jennings ’24. Two more shots by Koch from the charity stripe gave the Big Green a 8-3 advantage in the 3rd quarter’s first four minutes. Penn responded with five straight points. Four consecutive free throws from Jennings helped boost the Big Green’s lead, positioning Dartmouth to win the third quarter before a last-minute shot from the Quakers tied the quarter at 16-16 and kept Penn’s lead at 14 points. Dartmouth held its own in the final frame, but the game ended in Penn’s favor 79-54.

Dartmouth will have its senior night against Harvard University on March 5 to close the regular season.

Men’s swimming and diving

The men’s swimming and diving team competed in the 2022 Ivy League Championship Wednesday through Saturday in Princeton, New Jersey.

Competition began Wednesday with the 200 medley relay raced by Alexander Ye ’25, Connor Richmond ’22, Steven Mendley ’24, and Tim Cushman ’23. The team was disqualified because of a false start on one relay leg. However, the Big Green rallied and took seventh place in the 800 free relay with a time of 6:31.15, the second fastest time in Dartmouth history, recorded by Isaac Weigel ’25, Tim Park ’23, Joe Moll ’22 and Cushman.

On day two, the team ended in eighth place with 96 points. Mendley made it to the 50 free finals and placed 24th with 20.67, his best time of the season. Kyle Schubert ’23 also finished 24th on the 1-meter board with a score of 226.35. Mendley, Weigel, Cushman and Park competed in the 200 free relay and placed sixth with a time of 1:21.53.

Day three was highlighted by Weigel’s sixth-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 1:35.85, making the NCAA B cut and breaking a program record from 2020. Richmond won 13th place in the 100 breast with a time of 55.09. Mendley took 22nd in the 100 fly in 49 seconds. In the C final of the 100 back, Cushman and Matt Molloy ’25 came in 18th and 22nd place respectively. Schubert and Jason Rickenbacher ’24 took 22nd and 28th place on the 3-meter diving board. The Big Green finished day three with an eighth place finish in the 400 medley relay.

Day four, the final day of the Ivy League Championships, saw the Big Green break two program records. Weigel placed 10th with a 44.43 in the 100 free, breaking a Dartmouth record set in 2015. Weigel, along with Mendley, Park, and Cushman, broke another 2015 program record in the 400 free relay. As a group, the men’s swimming and diving team finished eight in the competition with 299 points.

The team looks forward to the NCAA Zone A Diving Championship March 7 to 9. The NCAA Championship will be held in Atlanta, Georgia from March 23 to 26.

Women’s track

The women’s track and field team competed in the 2022 Ivy League Championship this past weekend in New York City.

Day one highlights included four athletes competing and advancing to the finals on Sunday. Anoush Krafian ’22 and Gabriela Fasanelli ’22 came second and fifth in the pentathlon, with Krafian setting a new 800m PR and Fasanelli setting four new PRs. Corinne Robitaille ’23 and Emily Levonas ’24 competed in the 3k, coming in fifth and 11th respectively. Robitaille set the seventh fastest time in Dartmouth program history, while Levonas recorded a new PR. Julia Fenerty ’23 won her heat in the 1000m, sending her to the finals on Sunday, while Annie Jackson ’24 recorded a new PR in the 1000m. Lily Lockhart ’21 and Tennison Brady-Steen ’23 competed in the weight throw, with Lockhart placing second, and Brady-Steen throwing a new PR. Both Joy Enaohwo ’25 and Cori Hoffer ’24 advanced to the finals on Sunday in the 60m and 200m dashes, respectively. Freshman Maya Grudman ’25 jumped a college best in the pole vault.

On day two of the championships, several of the women’s track and field team set top ten program records. Enaohwo finished sixth in the 60m final. Hoffer finished seventh in the 200m final. Senior captain Arianna Gragg ’22 finished fourth in the 800m final, sixth best in program history. Madeleine Locher ’25 ran a PR in the 5k, taking fifth in the race and fourth in program history. Emma Cunningham ’23 finished fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 12.16m, second best in program history. Lockhart and Julia Reglewski ’25 placed third and fourth in the shot put, respectively. The 4x800m team scored points for the Dartmouth team placing fifth behind a team of Natalie Shapiro ’24, Levonas, Jackson, and Bella Pietrasiewicz ’25. The distance medley relay team of Anya Hirschfeld ’23, Gragg, Julia Fenerty ’23, and Robitaille placed fifth.

Dartmouth will compete in the ECAC Championship on March 4th, 5th, and 6th in Boston.

Men’s track

The men’s track and field team competed in the 2022 Ivy League Championship this past weekend in New York City.

On day one of the championship, the men’s team had two point scorers. Eric Gibson ’23 competed and advanced to the final in the mile. Maclean Hadden ’25 ran a new PR, but just missed the finals mark in the 1000m. Will Daley ’24, one of the point scorers, finished sixth in the 3000m. Both Ben Pable ’25 and Drew Palermo ’22 threw for the Big Green in the weight throw. Pable secured a spot in the finals, while Palermo threw a new PR. Four of Dartmouth's heptathlon athletes sit within the top ten through seven events, with Ryan Cashman ’22 in second, Karl Pajus ’25 in third, Connor Luck ’23 in sixth, and Will Marx ’22 in ninth. Myles Epstein ’23 advanced to the 200m finals, looking to defend his All-Ivy performance in 2020.

On day two of the championship, Dartmouth was able to rack up some more points for the overall score. In shocking fashion, the men’s distance medley relay team placed first, earning the Big Green ten points. On the relay was Epstein (400m), Julien Hinz ’22 (800m), Seth Weprin ’23(1200m), and Daley (1600m). Gibson finished sixth in the mile final. Epstein finished seventh in the 200m final. The 4x800m team for Dartmouth, ran a strong race behind Hadden, Jacob Winslow ’23, DJ Matusz ’25, and Aidan Robinson ’24, finishing in third. With heptathlon as the closing event of the championships, Dartmouth was able to place three athletes within the top ten: Pujas at second, Cashman at third, and Luck at seventh. Dartmouth finished with 39 overall points and ended the championship in seventh place of the eight teams.

Dartmouth will compete in the ECAC Championship on March 4th, 5th, and 6th in Boston.

Men’s hockey

On Friday night, the Big Green lost 3-6 to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Dartmouth started the scoring early in the opening period with a goal from Jack Cameron ’23. RPI responded with a goal of its own. A few minutes later, Dartmouth regained the lead when Steven Townley ’25 scored. In the second period, Dartmouth added to their lead quickly with a goal from Mark Gallant ’23, his team-leading 10th of the season. The Engineers responded with a goal to make the game 3-2. In the third, the Engineers scored twice in the first nine minutes to take the lead and twice more in the last two minutes to slam the door on any hope of a comeback. RPI took control and pulled out a 3-6 victory.

The Big Green also sustained a difficult overtime loss the next night against Union College in Schenectady, New York. After a scoreless first period, Union took the lead with a short-handed goal in the second and would go on to extend it to 2-0 at the 16:46 mark of the third and final period. From there, Dartmouth rallied with goals from Braiden Dorfman ’25 and Townley, tying the game 2-2 and forcing overtime. In overtime, though, Union scored on an empty net with 1:15 remaining to close out a win.

Dartmouth will return to RPI next week to kick off a three-game series in the first round of the ECAC hockey tournament.

Women’s golf

On Saturday, the women’s golf team traveled south to Richmond Hill, Georgia to compete with Columbia University and Yale University in the Ford Invitational. Dartmouth placed last in a field of three schools, with their four leading scorers combining for 62 over par.

In round one of the invitational, the Big Green posted high scores throughout. Claire Xu ’25 posted the low for the day with an 80, followed by Kristen Chen ’22 and Katherine Sung ’24 who posted an 81 and 82, respectively.

Round two was more promising for Dartmouth, as the Big Green started to score lower. Sophomore Penelope Tir ’24 and Sung both scored 75s, posting the lowest rounds of the event for Dartmouth. Sung posted 13 over par to lead the Big Green in round two and land a 10th place finish in the 16-person tournament.

The Big Green will next compete at the Bama Beach Bash on March 20 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Men’s tennis

On Saturday, the men’s tennis team hosted St. John’s University and won the day 4-2. Three Dartmouth players — Anders Gibbons ’23, Dominik Pauli ’23 and Alex Knox-Jones ’25 — finished with perfect 2-0 records.

Dartmouth won two of the day’s three doubles matches. No. 1 doubles, Gibbons and Pauli, defeated St. John’s 6-4. No. 2 doubles, Knox-Jones and Pierce Widdecombe ’22, took a convincing 6-2 victory. No. 3 doubles, Logan Chang ’24 and Hikaru Takeda ’25, fought in a close match but ended up not finishing, giving the win to St. John’s.

Dartmouth also performed well in singles, winning four of the six matches. At No. 1, Gibbons won his match in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-6 [5-3]. The third set ended early due to a retirement by the players. Both No. 2 and No. 3 singles, Pauli and Knox-Jones, won their matches as well. Takeda and Widdecombe fell to St. John’s in close matches at the No. 4 and No. 5 singles spots. At No. 6 singles, Andrew Ilie ’24 was able to close out St. John’s in a close three set match, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The Big Green will compete again March 5 at home against Bucknell University.

Men’s lacrosse

On Saturday afternoon, the Big Green traveled to Bryant University and won 11-9 on the road, picking up its first win of the new season. Matt Paul ’21 provided the offensive spark for Dartmouth with four goals, bolstered by three-point performances from both Colin McGill ’25 and George Prince ’21.

The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout. The Bulldogs struck first, opening the scoring with a goal five minutes into the first quarter. Dartmouth responded in force, scoring two goals in a three-minute span to take the lead, but Bryant responded with one second remaining in the quarter to make it a 3-2 game. Peter Rizzotti ’22 started the second quarter with an early goal, but the Bulldogs retaliated with two quick goals, tying the game 4-4 with 12:07 on the clock. Nate Davis ’24’s second goal of the game and scores from Prince and Paul put Dartmouth up 7-4 heading into the break.

With a third goal early in the third quarter, Paul secured the hat trick and extended Dartmouth’s lead to 8-4. After fifteen scoreless minutes, however, Bryant responded with a trio of goals. Thanks to a goal from McGill late in the third quarter, Dartmouth was able to extend its lead back to two goals. In the fourth quarter, Paul started scoring with a goal at the 12 minute mark, but the Bulldogs responded with two goals of their own a few minutes later. After a goal by Andrew Johnston ’23 late in the game — his first of the season — Bryant managed a score of their own with under a minute left, but it was not enough to turn the tide as Dartmouth held on to win 11-9.

Dartmouth will next play Siena College in New York on March 5.

Baseball

The baseball team kicked off its season on Friday afternoon with a 5-19 loss to the University of Louisville. The Big Green was limited to just 6 hits on the day, two of which came off the bat of Kade Kretzschmar ’22, who also drove in two of Dartmouth’s five runs. Nathan Cmeyla ’24 managed a two-run double and Jackson Hower ’25 added a knock, giving both players their first collegiate hits. Louisville scored in all eight innings to accumulate 19 runs. All five of Dartmouth’s runs came in the seventh inning.

Dartmouth rallied the next day, though, beating Louisville 6-4 in the second game of the series. The Big Green opened the scoring with a home run from Elliot Krewson ’25, but ended the 1st inning down 1-2 before coming back for the win.

The Big Green played its final game against Louisville on Sunday afternoon and lost 16-3 .

The team will next travel to Boiling Springs, North Carolina to play Gardner-Webb University March 4–6.

Softball

At the Chanticleer Showdown in Conway, North Carolina, the softball team opened its season with a 4-5 loss against North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on Friday morning. Dartmouth took an early lead with two runs in the top of the second, but A&T scored runs in the second and fourth innings to level the score at 2-2. In the top of the sixth, the Big Green reclaimed the lead, but the Aggies again responded, this time with a home run to tie the game 3-3. Tied through seven innings, Dartmouth again took the lead in the top of the added 8th inning, but the Aggies answered with two runs in the final frame to take the victory.

The Big Green rallied later in the day, winning its first game of the year 6-3 against Monmouth University. The game was tied 1-1 after the fourth inning and Monmouth claimed a 2-1 lead in the top of the 5th. Dartmouth responded in force to the deficit, taking a 5-2 lead by the end of the inning. The Big Green added another run in the sixth, and the Hawks scored a run in the seventh to finish the game 6-3.

Dartmouth competed against the University of Maryland on Saturday night, losing 5-2.

Next weekend, Dartmouth will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete in the Tennessee Invitational and compete against the University of South Alabama, the University of Tennessee, and the University of Virginia.

Women’s squash

On Friday afternoon, Dartmouth took on Bates College at the women’s team championships in Boston and won a convincing match 9-0. This was the team’s fifth win in a row, and Dartmouth won every match 3-0. Starting in the first position, Emma Supattapone ’24 won 13-11, 11-9, 11-8. Claire Aube ’23 took three sets 11-6, 11-8, 11-5. Ellie Burke ’24 finished strong, winning 12-10, 11-9, 11-3. Emily Schuster ’24 defeated Bates 12-10, 12-10, 11-6. Emma MacTaggart ’22 won 11-2, 11-2, 11-6. Darden Gildea ’22 took straight sets 11-4, 11-4, 11-3. Caroline Mollenkopf ’22, Neeya Patel ’23 and Priya Verma ’24 all won in 7th, 8th and 9th positions, respectively.

In the next round, Dartmouth defeated Brown University 6-3 on Saturday afternoon. Patel earned her team-leading 12th win of the season in 8th position, leading the team, and Mollenkopf took her tenth win of the season. Supattapone won 3-0 in first position, Aube fell 1-3 in 2nd position and Burke lost 2-3 in 3rd position. Schuster and MacTaggart both won in 4th and 5th position respectively. Gildea fell in 6th position, and Mollenkopf, Patel, and Verma won in 7th, 8th, and 9th position, all 3-0.

Ski

On Friday, the alpine and nordic ski teams competed in the East Regional in Jackson, New Hampshire. In the slalom, Olivia Holm ’24 took second place with a time of 1:41.56, Hannah Utter ’22 finished in fourth, and Carly Elsinger ’25 finished in 10th place. These three top 10 finishes gave Dartmouth 118 points, enough to win the first event of the competition. Oliver Morgan ’25 won third place, Olof Hedelin ’24 jumped from 25th to 4th place after his second run with a time of 1:30.74, and Hunter Brayton ’23 finished with 11th place. The trio gave the team 115 to win the event.

In the 15k free, Molly Gellert ’22 was the star, winning the event by six seconds with a time of 44:07.06. Tatum Witter ’25 finished in eighth place in 44:35.1; Mara McCollor ’24 finished right behind her in 11th place with a time of 44:50.0. Dartmouth finished in second place behind the University of Vermont. In the 20k free, only two skiers competed with two skiers out with the flu. Luke Allan ’25 took eighth place and Alex Nemeth ’23 finished in 43rd.

On day two, the Big Green won the women’s alpine event with a score of 128 points for the second straight day. Utter won the giant slalom with a time of 2:15.45, with teammates Gwen Wattenmaker ’23 and Holm behind in fourth and sixth place respectively. Morgan finished in second in the men’s giant slalom, and Brayton took a spill and did not finish the run.

In the men’s 10k, Asa Chalmers ’25 and Nemeth finished 27th and 28th respectively to give the Big Green 35 points. In the women’s 5k, Callie Young ’22 finished in 15:27.3 to secure fourth place with McCollor taking fifth in 15:32.5. Witter finished seventh in 15:45.0. These three finishes secured second place behind the University of Vermont. Dartmouth ended the carnival in fourth place with 716 points.

The team will next compete in the NCAA Championships March 9–12.