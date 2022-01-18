The Weekend Roundup: Week 2

Skiing began its season at the Colby Carnival, men’s and women’s hockey lost close games to top-10 teams and men’s and women’s basketball each fell to the University of Pennsylvania in this week’s roundup.

by Andrew Doerr and Caroline York |

Men’s basketball

The men’s basketball team faced off against the University of Pennsylvania this Saturday, falling to the Quakers 68-78 in a hard-fought battle.

The Big Green started off strong, extending its lead to its highest mark of 10 points in the middle of the first half. Headlined by Brendan Barry ’21, who led the Big Green in scoring with 16 points, the team was able to hold the lead heading into halftime up 38-34.

In the second half, the team began to face struggles. Despite strong performances by Dame Adelkun ’23 – who had a game-high 10 rebounds – and Aaryn Rai ’21, Dartmouth was not able to keep its momentum up in the second half. Struggling to shoot the ball efficiently from deep, the Big Green ended the second half shooting 1 for 9 from three (9 for 22 overall). Ball security was another challenge for the Big Green, who finished the game with a season-high 17 turnovers, leading to 16 points off turnovers for Penn. A strong shooting performance by the Quakers, who shot 60% from the field in the second half, proved to be the nail in the coffin. When all was said and done, the Big Green fell 68-78.

After a Monday game against Harvard University, Dartmouth hosts Princeton University on Saturday.

Women’s basketball

On Saturday, the women’s basketball team fell to the University of Pennsylvania 55-31 at Leede Arena. After a two week hiatus, the game was the Big Green’s second Ivy League matchup of the season.

Dartmouth opened the game with a 7-2 run, but Penn took control the rest of the first quarter and finished it up 20-9. The Big Green’s defense held the Quakers scoreless for the first five minutes of the second quarter and tightened the lead to seven. Though Penn proceeded to go on a run of their own to make the game 28-13, Dartmouth’s Mia Curtis ’24 knocked down a last minute 3-point shot to cut the deficit to 13.

In the second half, the Quakers were dominant. After Penn scored four points to start the half, Rosie Jennings ’24 and Carrington Washburn ’24 helped tighten the score to 32-20. The Big Green held off the Quakers in the last five minutes of the third quarter, holding them to just three points. In the final quarter, Allie Harland ’23 closed the gap to 44-28 with a three-pointer. In the next five minutes, Penn closed the game with a 9-0 run, with Washburn’s layup ending the streak. Jennings added a shot from the charity stripe before the clock ran out.

The Big Green has a busy upcoming week with three Ivy League games on the road. After Monday’s contest with Harvard, Dartmouth will travel to Princeton and Yale University.

Skiing

Dartmouth’s ski team traveled to Colby College this weekend to compete in the Colby Carnival. After a 22 month hiatus due to COVID-19, the team was back in full force. The Big Green finished in second place with 811 points, 100 behind the University of Vermont.

On Friday, the Big Green finished third place overall with 367 points, behind Vermont and Middlebury College. The women’s team won the 20k race with a 132-109 lead over UVM. Rena Schwartz ’22 took first place with a time of 56:40.0. Garvee Tobin ’24 finished close behind in third with a time of 56:50.2 with Mara McCollor ’23 following with a time of 57:19.1 in seventh place. The men placed second in the 20k free behind the Catamounts.

On Sugarloaf Mountain, Dartmouth’s alpine teams took on some tough competitors. The women’s team placed 6th in the giant slalom with 61 points and the men placed eight with 57. Hannah Utter ’22 and Ellie Curtis ’22 took second and third on the first run.

Saturday’s events were postponed due to extreme cold and high winds resulting in temperatures as low as -20 degrees. On Sunday, the carnival concluded with the slalom. Gwen Wattenmaker ’23 posted the highest finish, earning fifth place with a combined time of 1:47.34.

Dartmouth will compete next at the St. Michael’s Carnival on Friday and Saturday.

Men’s hockey

On Sunday evening, Dartmouth lost on the road 3-1 to No. 2 Quinnipiac University. Clay Stevenson ’24 made a career-high 47 saves, and Sean Chisholm ’25 scored his third goal of the season.

Three and a half minutes into the first half, Jeff Losurdo ’22 had a great scoring opportunity, but his shot fired off the post. The Bobcats responded midway through the first period when former Dartmouth player Brendan Less shot past Stevenson, giving Quinnipiac the first goal of the game. Quinnipiac added to their lead with a second goal at the end of the first period.

Halfway through the second period, Chisholm fired a shot after a Bobcats turnover and gave the Big Green its first goal. Stevenson defended his goal and made several saves to keep the game close. An empty net goal from Quinnipiac sealed the win for the Bobcats.

The Big Green next has three home games in a row. Dartmouth will play Clarkson University on Jan. 21, St. Lawrence University on Jan. 22 and Union University on Jan. 26.

Women’s hockey

Dartmouth lost to No. 8 Yale on Friday by a score of 4-2. The game was an improvement from the teams’ initial matchup on Nov. 13, which the Bulldogs won 8-3.

In the first 20 minutes of play, the game was scoreless, and Dartmouth’s two power plays failed to convert. Yale outshot the Big Green 11-0 in the first period, but goalie Hannah Humphreys ’23 kept the game at 0-0 at the first intermission.

Yale started the second half 1-0 after scoring six minutes in. Lauren Messier ’25, assisted by Gabby Billing ’22, tied the game at 1-1 during a power play six minutes later. With 1:30 left on the clock, the Bulldogs regained a 2-1 lead heading into the final period. Four and a half minutes in, Currie Putrah ’23 passed to Laura Fuoco ’25 for the score. With 9:22 left on the clock, Yale responded with a goal of its own, eventually sealing the deal with an empty net goal late in the period. The game’s final score was 4-2.

The Big Green will next play Tuesday on the road against Harvard. This weekend, Dartmouth will play at Quinnipiac and Princeton.

Women’s tennis

Women’s tennis had one match this week against Army West Point on Saturday. The Big Green was able to come out victorious against Army, winning 5-2 to secure the squad’s first win of 2022.

In doubles, the teams playing in the first and third positions won their respective matchups. Chloe Yoo ’25 and Lexi Dewire ’24 came out on top in their matchup 6-4, and while the team dropped its second doubles match, Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 and Katie Weber ’24 won their set 6-3 to secure the doubles point.

The team had a clear advantage during singles play. Chidimma Okpara ’23 and Ashley Hess ’23 were able to win the first two singles matches which put the Big Green up 3-0 overall against Army. After losing two straight matches, Yoo and Jennifer Gadelov ’23 picked up the final two wins to defeat Army.

The Big Green returns to action this Saturday against St. John’s, hoping to gain momentum going into the rest of 2022.

Men’s squash

Men’s squash took the court twice this week, facing off on the road against No. 3 Princeton and No. 1 University of Pennsylvania. The team lost 9-0 to both opponents.

Despite hard-fought matches from the entire team, their lone game win came from Christian Shah ’25 against Penn, who was able to win his first game against the Quakers 11-9.

Losing twice this week drops the team’s record to 3-4 overall and 0-2 against Ivy League competition. The team returns to action this week against No. 7 Cornell University this Saturday.

Women’s squash

The women’s squash team lost both of its matchups this weekend by scores of 0-9 and 3-6, respectively.

Against No. 3 Princeton, three players were able to win games against the Tigers. Jesse Brownell ’23 was able to take her match to the fifth game by winning the third and fourth games with the same score of 12-10. Unfortunately, Brownell was bested in the final game of the match, notching a loss in the second position for the Big Green. Emma Supattapone ’24 and Priya Verma ’24 were also able to win games against Princeton.

The Big Green competed hard against No. 9 Penn, falling 3-6 to the Quakers. Brownell, competing in the second position again, was able to defeat her opponent in three games (11-9, 11-7, 11-7). The team was able to keep the momentum going into the third position, with Claire Aube ’23 winning her matchup 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6). After dropping her first two games, Caroline Mollenkopf ’22 was also able to win 3-2 in the sixth position.

After two consecutive losses, the Big Green looks to bounce back against No. 8 Cornell this Saturday.