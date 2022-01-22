79th Golden Globe Awards proceed as a private event

The awards show took place amid controversy over a lack of diversity.

by Paulina Marinkovic |

On Jan. 9, the 79th Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, in a ceremony vastly different from any previous Golden Globe Awards. Last year, the ceremony followed a hybrid format, in which some celebrities attended in-person and others made virtual appearances. Still, the 2021 Golden Globes were televised to the public. This year’s ceremony did not include a red carpet or a televised broadcast of the event. This decision resulted from concerns about the lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s members and nominations.

NBC released a statement in May 2021 that announced it would not air the 2022 Golden Globes in hopes of contributing to the creation of more inclusive spaces in Hollywood. However, the HFPA proceeded to host the awards ceremony as a private event. Select members of the HFPA gathered at the Beverly Hilton, without a red-carpet event, live audience or a majority of actors nominated for awards. The winners were announced online in real time via social media and on the Golden Globes’ official website.

This year’s ceremony was devoid of the presence of its winning performers, who abstained from the event out of support for diversity, equity and inclusion movements. Concerns about the lack of diversity in the HFPA board and the award nominees were brought up last year, and similar concerns were still brought up this year. Similar to NBC’s stance, many actors were absent in a statement to demand change. Winning actors including Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler were not present to receive their awards.

While the HFPA has announced new policies for diversity, equity and inclusion, and inducted 21 new members, including several people of color as well as the addition of Neil Phillips as chief diversity officer, the future of the Golden Globes still remains uncertain. Despite the controversy, though, many films and television shows have much to celebrate as their casts and crews were recognized for their hard work.

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: “West Side Story”

After receiving 4 nominations, Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of the 1957 musical dominated the Comedy/Musical category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. “West Side Story,” won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy and Best Supporting Actress Role — Motion Picture (Ariana DeBose). The film scored two additional wins via Rachel Zegler, who made her film debut as the female lead, Maria Vasquez, and Arianna Debose, who played Anita.

Best Picture Drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Jane Campion’s first film in more than a decade, “The Power of the Dog,” took home the most prestigious award of the night. “Power of the Dog” won Best Picture Drama, Best Director Motion Picture (Jane Campion), and Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The acclaimed Netflix drama was the most-nominated movie along with “Belfast,” with each film earning seven nominations. Campion became the third woman to win in this category at Golden Globes.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy: “Hacks”

HBO Max’s “Hacks” won the main Television (Musical or Comedy) category and Best Actress — Comedy/Musical for star Jean Smart at the 79th Golden Globes Awards. While other shows in this category were also strong contenders, such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks” proved to be a favorite in this category with its first season. “Hacks can laugh all the way to the bank with this one,” announced the official Golden Globes account via Twitter. “Congratulations on taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Musical/Comedy Series.”

Best Television Series — Drama: “Succession”

HBO’s “Succession” was the big winner at this year’s Golden Globes, scooping three major categories. The program was awarded the highest prize for drama television series, as well as seeing Jeremy Strong take home the award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Sarah Snook for Best Television Supporting Role.

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history at this year’s ceremony when becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe. Rodriguez was awarded Best Actress in a Television Drama for her role as Blanca Evangelista on “Pose,” making it the series’ first win. The actress celebrated her recognition by posting on Instagram, writing, “This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE.”

Best Supporting Actor — Television: Oh Young-soo, “Squid Game”

77-year-old actor Oh Young-soo, who played Player 001 in Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game,” won Best Supporting Actor, becoming the first South Korean to win in any category at the annual Golden Globes awards show. Oh triumphed in this category over global stars such as Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup from “The Morning Show”, as well as Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).