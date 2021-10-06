Mirror Asks: Introducing our Staff

New Mirror writers share their interest in journalism.

by The Mirror Staff |

by Sophie Bailey / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Name and Class Year? Ally Burg, ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Engineering modified with public policy.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I’ve always loved to write, but I have never written for a newspaper before. I thought college would be a good time to try it out — especially with a section as cool as the Mirror!

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? No.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? The history of Dartmouth.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New York Times.

What are you currently reading? “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Maybe — I’m not sure yet!

Name and Class Year? Loane Bouguennec ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Philosophy today, classics tomorrow, I might end up pre-med…

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I try to journal every day about my thoughts and the events of the day. I saw Mirror as an opportunity to reflect about Dartmouth’s culture and how I see myself in this community.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes! My favorite article was a love poem to cashews.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? I’m excited to report on the Dartmouth bubble and find out how students view the Dartmouth community.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New York Times.

What are you currently reading? “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? I’ll let you know in four years!

Name and Class Year? Kaia Culotta ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Sociology and/or women’s, gender and sexuality studies.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I see writing for Mirror as a way for me to connect to and bring together a community while inspiring discussion through the thoughtful, reflective pieces only Mirror can offer.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? I didn’t — my school didn’t have a newspaper, unfortunately.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? I’m most excited to delve into human interest stories, such as spotlighting students and professors who are doing amazing things.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New York Times.

What are you currently reading? “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? It is definitely an area of interest for me, and I’m excited to become more involved in journalism through Mirror!

Name and Class Year? Gretchen Bauman ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Currently either government or religion, but I change my mind weekly.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I read the Mirror section of The Dartmouth’s freshman edition and loved all the articles, so I wanted to be a part of it.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? No — the last time I wrote for a newspaper was in fifth grade!

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? All of Dartmouth’s traditions.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The Wall Street Journal (especially the Mansion section — I aspire to live in one of those houses).

What are you currently reading? “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Probably not; right now, I’m thinking of going to law school post-graduation.

Name and Class Year? Hannah Shariff ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Linguistics and comparative literature.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I love hearing other people’s stories and discovering new parts of campus culture!

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes! I wrote reviews of music albums and also did investigative journalism. I always wanted to write more about culture and society, so I’m really happy that I joined Mirror.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? The parts I haven’t discovered yet! As a ’25, there’s so much I don’t know and can’t wait to be introduced to.

Newspaper outlet of choice? It’s a tie between The New York Times and The Washington Post, but I can say for certain that my favorite magazine is Bloomberg.

What are you currently reading? I’m attempting to culture myself by reading “Metamorphosis,” and hope to delve into more of Kafka’s works this term.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? While I don’t think I have the journalistic chops to work for a publication, I am interested in working on issues pertaining to copyright and trademark law. But who knows!

Name and Class Year? Charlie Morris ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Not sure — math?

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I thought it could be a fun way to apply myself outside of the classroom — and perhaps become a writing celebrity around campus.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? No. There was no clout involved in my high school’s paper.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? Teacher gossip.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The Onion.

What are you currently reading? “Atlas Shrugged.”

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Maybe in sports?

Name and Class Year? Kat Plaza ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Undecided — possible major in chemistry or earth sciences, possible minor in English or Arabic.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I wrote for the news section of my high school’s newspaper and was looking to try something more long-form and creative at Dartmouth!

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? I’m most excited to report on student life and what it means to be a Dartmouth student outside of classes.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The Washington Post.

What are you currently reading? “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Not currently, but my plans are always subject to change!

Name and Class Year? Gianna Totani ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Not entirely sure yet… possibly a sociology or government major!

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? My favorite types of pieces to write are perspective pieces because I love to reflect and share my unique thoughts! I find it fascinating to learn about campus happenings from the perspectives of students at Dartmouth.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes!

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? I am really excited to report on the social aspects and happenings at Dartmouth.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New York Times.

What are you currently reading? If we’re talking about books, I just picked up “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. With regards to journalism, I have been very interested in the whole Instagram/Facebook shutdown on Monday!

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Yes. It would be my dream to pursue broadcast journalism!

Name and Class Year? Adrienne Murr ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? English or creative writing.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I chose to write for Mirror because of its authenticity and versatility as a section.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? No.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? Fashion, food and campus culture and traditions.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New York Times.

What are you currently reading? “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Yes.

Name and Class Year? Anne Rhee ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Comparative Literature.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? The Mirror allows the writer to be more creative and stylistic, rather than simply stating a bunch of facts.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? The arts scene.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New Yorker.

What are you currently reading? “Slouching towards Bethlehem” by Joan Didion.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Potentially!

Name and Class Year? Adriana James-Rodil ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Undecided.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I love writing stories about niche subjects that are relevant to the student body, especially topics that touch upon campus culture which others might relate to.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? Social culture.

Newspaper outlet of choice? NPR.

What are you currently reading? “All In: An Autobiography” by Billie Jean King.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? No.

Name and Class Year? Connor Allen ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Economics.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I chose Mirror because I love to express myself and analyze the world around me in my own voice. Mirror, with its focus on narrative rather than reporting, allows me to do just this.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? No.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? Student life! I love observing the community norms, trends and overall culture, and this is what I’d most like to write about.

Newspaper outlet of choice? I love The Atlantic.

What are you currently reading? “Catch-22”

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Potentially! I have very little experience thus far, but I’m enjoying what I’ve experienced so far.

Name and Class Year? Stephanie Sowa ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Economics/English/Film

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I chose to write for Mirror because I have a natural curiosity about my new community, and I am intrigued by the fascinating subject matter that Mirror covers.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes, and I loved it.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? Sports and current events.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New York Times.

What are you currently reading? “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Potentially!

Name and Class Year? Eliza Dunn ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? English with a creative writing concentration.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I was wooed by [Mirror editors] Novi [Zhukovsky] and Christina [Baris]’s persuasive skills at the open house… and the cool writing part too.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? Yes!

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? Dartmouth’s deepest, darkest secrets…

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New Yorker (but clicking through Daily Mail on snapchat is my guilty pleasure).

What are you currently reading? “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney!

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Yes! (I think!)

Name and Class Year? Molly Stevens ’25

Prospective Major or Minor? Possible English major with French minor.

Why did you choose to write for Mirror? I’m super interested in exploring Dartmouth’s campus culture and hearing the opinions and experiences of current students.

Did you write for your high school’s newspaper? No.

What part of campus are you most excited to report on? Everything! I’m just generally excited about getting to know new people and their ideas.

Newspaper outlet of choice? The New York Times.

What are you currently reading? “The Idiot” by Elif Batuman.

Are you interested in pursuing journalism post-graduation? Maybe — I definitely want to continue to write in some capacity after college.