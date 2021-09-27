The Weekend Roundup: Week 2

Football wins big in its first home game in over two years, women's cross country got back into competition and sailing competed in events across the northeast.

by Vikram Strander , Andrew Doerr and Lanie Everett |

Women’s Tennis

The women’s tennis team had a tough outing at the Boston University Invitational on Saturday morning — going 0-4 in doubles and 3-8 in singles in 12 total matches — but garnered three big singles wins to temper their losing record.

Chidimma Okpara ’23 recorded the headlining win (6-0, 6-1) over the Terriers’ Kaitlin Tan, who was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year in the spring. Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 (2-6, 6-4, 14-12) and Lexi Dewire ’24 (6-4, 6-7(4), 11-9) were responsible for the other two tallies in the win column for the Big Green.

Next week, the team will travel to the United States Military Academy at West Point to compete at the ITA Northeast Regional Championship, starting on October 1.

Men’s Tennis

For their first road match of the season, the men’s tennis team also played in Beantown at the Boston University Invitational. The Big Green dominated, winning eight out of nine matches against the Terriers.

Dartmouth went undefeated in doubles, with Alejandro Quiles ’23 and Alex Knox-Jones ’25 (6-2), Anders Gibbons ’23 and Carlos Guerrero Alvarez ’25 (6-2) and Hikaru Takeda ’25 and Logan Chang ’24 (7-5) taking home wins for the Big Green. All except for Chang won their singles matches as well.

Next for the team is the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting on October 2.

Women’s Golf

On Saturday, the Women’s golf team teed off the first time since February 2020, with four of the five women starting their collegiate careers. The team traveled to Springdale Golf Club to play at the Princeton Invitational.

Captain Samantha Yao ’23 had a fantastic first day of the tournament, finishing with a 5 over par 147. Yao stayed focused to complete the day with 23 pars, four birdies, and a 27th place finish out of 70 players. University at Albany, Columbia University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Georgetown University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Rollins College, Seton Hall University, St. John’s University, Yale University, and Princeton were among the Big Greens competitors at the tournament.

Sunday was a great day for Penelope Tir ’24 who made six birdies and finished the day at even par. Yao continued her game to finish 15th with two birdies and 12 pars.

Dartmouth finished the weekend in ninth place and will play on the Yale Golf Course starting October 9th.

Men’s Golf

The Men’s Golf team had a busy start to the season, beginning their fall campaign with an outing at the River Run Invitational, hosted by Davidson College, and closing the week at Yale University, who hosted this year’s MacDonald Cup.

At Davidson, Alex Gu ’24 had a strong day one showing with six birdies and 16 pars, finishing the day at four over par, good for 44th out of 84 competitors. Team captain Jason Liu ’21 Th’22, meanwhile, tallied five birdies and 21 pars on the first day of competition. Liu had an even better day two, as he posted a one over par 73, jumping 26 spots from the previous day to finish in 38th overall. The Big Green finished out the Invitational in 16th place with a score of 309, 21 over par.

On the first day of the MacDonald cup, the team was a collective 24 over par, with Liu tying for seventh place overall. Also showing strong for Dartmouth was Mark Turner ’22, who finished 10 over par overall, tying for 24th place. On day two, Gu shined, finishing with a 1 under par 69. This contributed to Dartmouth’s seventh place finish with 40-over par (880).

Dartmouth will tee off again on October 3rd for the Matthews Auto Collegiate tournament at Binghamton.

Men's Soccer

The men’s soccer team competed in two matches this week, dropping both contests. To start the week, the team played against the University of Connecticut in a hard-fought match that ended with a 1-0 Dartmouth loss. The game started with an early goal from UConn, but Dartmouth was resilient and did not allow another shot on goal for the rest of the first half. Despite the loss, Dartmouth recorded more shots on goal than the Huskies, with five shots on goal to UConn’s three.

After the loss to UConn, the men’s soccer team continued their stretch of away games, facing the No. 1 ranked Hoyas at the University of Georgetown. Dartmouth had a slow start, allowing two goals in the first 12 minutes. While the Big Green registered more shots on goal than Georgetown — five to their four — another goal by the Hoyas resulted in a 3-0 loss for the team. At the end of this week, the Big Green sits at 0-5 on the year, with their sights set on winning their first game against the University of Hartford this Tuesday.

Women's Soccer

The Dartmouth women’s soccer team competed on Sunday against Brown in its first Ivy League game of the season. After losing by a score of 1-4, the team falls to 4-3-1 on the year.

The Big Green had a tough start to the first half, allowing goals in the eighth and 18th minutes of the game to give Brown a 2-0 lead. Looking to mount a comeback, Maddie Mills ’22 scored in the 33rd minute off an assist from rookie Hannah Curtin ’25. Goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr ’23 kept the Brown offense at bay until the 67th minute, when the Bears scored on a penalty kick. Though Cyr accumulated nine saves over the course of the game, another Brown goal in the 79th minute pushed the score to 1-4 and the Big Green could not answer.

Dartmouth will look to rebound on Saturday, when they will face Princeton at home.

Field Hockey

Last week, the field hockey team competed in two games against Northeastern University and Cornell University. Although both games resulted in losses for the Big Green, certain players were able to perform in key moments nonetheless.

In the team’s first game of the week against Northeastern, the Huskies defeated Dartmouth 3-0. Northeastern was able to score two early goals against the Big Green. Despite the game not going Dartmouth’s way, Isabella Santucci ’22 and Hatley Post ’23 were able to combine for 11 saves.

Next, field hockey took on Cornell in their first Ivy League matchup of the year. The team started off strong with an early goal from Holley Cromwell ’23, assisted by Bronwyn Bird ’24 and Gracyn Campbell ’22. However, Cornell quickly answered with two goals in the second quarter and did not relinquish the lead after that. The final tally came as a loss for Dartmouth of 3-1, after a late goal by Cornell in the fourth quarter.

The team looks to rebound next Saturday against Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where the team hopes to improve upon their 4-4 record.

Football

On Saturday, Dartmouth football had its 2021 home opener against Sacred Heart University. With a 41-3 win, the team continued an impressive streak of victories, having won 22 of their last 24 games.

The running game was a major emphasis for the Big Green’s offense, as they tallied 286 total rushing yards. Nick Howard ’23 led the way, with his 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns, helping to propel the team to the win. Other offensive standouts included Zach Bair ’22, who ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, as well as Derek Kyler ’21, who was a perfect 10-for-10 on his passing attempts.

In the blowout, the defense was stout as well, as they only allowed a single field goal throughout the entire game. Tanner Cross ’21 played an important role in the defense’s strong showing against Sacred Heart – leading the team with ten tackles and a forced fumble. Getting pressure on the quarterback was another strength for the Big Green, as the team racked up seven sacks on the day. Bobby Jefferson ’22 and Marques White ’23 were strong contributors to the pressure as both players had two sacks on the day.

With a dominant performance by the team this weekend, they look to bring their momentum into their next game against the University of Pennsylvania this Friday.

Sailing

This past weekend, Dartmouth sailing competed in four events across the northeast. In the Hatch Brown Trophy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dartmouth placed third out of a field of 18 teams, finishing with a combined 105 points in three races. In the Regis Trophy at Boston University, Dartmouth also placed third out 18, finishing with 78 points in two races. In the last co-ed competition of the weekend, the Nicholas Barnett Trophy at Bowdoin College, Dartmouth faced some tougher competition and placed fifth out of 17, finishing with 193 points in two races.

After group competition, Sarah Young ’25 traveled to Boston College to compete individually at the NEISA Women’s Singlehanded Championship. Young placed third with 39 points, behind only Boston College and Harvard.

Volleyball

Big Green volleyball looked to continue its winning season as they faced off against Harvard this past Friday, in both teams’ Ivy League openers. The Crimson got off to a strong start, taking a close first set 25-22. They continued their good performance into the second set, winning 25-19. In the third set, Harvard was in the lead by a score of 21-16 before Dartmouth, helped by kills from Natalie Grover ’24, Nicole Liddle ’22, and Ellie Blain ’24, ignited for a 10-3 run that ended in a 26-24 win for the Big Green,. During the fourth set, Dartmouth and Harvard traded points, leading to a tie at 20-20. The Big Green were able to get to set point 24-20, but Harvard then proceeded to score three consecutive points, closing the gap to one. Dartmouth went on to secure the last point, however, winning the fourth set 25-23. In the fifth and final set, both teams had great sets of points, trading the lead multiple times, but it was Harvard who ultimately came out on top, winning the final set 15-11.

Men’s Cross Country

After an almost two-week hiatus from competition, the Dartmouth men’s cross country team traveled to Boston College to face off in the 20-team coast-to-coast battle in Beantown. Dartmouth had a strong showing overall, with seven runners finishing in the top 75 in a field of 167. Dartmouth was led by Will Daley ’24, who posted a personal best in the 8-kilometer race and finished 16th in the field. Dartmouth finished eighth overall, with Arkansas, Syracuse and Duke leading the competition. The other four scorers for Dartmouth were Jason Wang ’22, Eric Gibson ’23, Colin Donnelly ’24 and Jacob Winslow ’23, who all finished 53rd, 54th, 58th and 65th, respectively.

Women’s Cross Country

Dartmouth women’s cross country got back into competition this weekend at Boston College, competing in the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. In a field of 22 teams, the Big Green finished 11th. Dartmouth was led by Ellie Tymorek ’25, who finished in 48th. Rounding off Dartmouth’s scoring runners were Emma Kerimo ’25, Emily Levonas ’24, Bella Pietrasiewicz ’25 and Madaket Nobili ’22, finishing 56th, 68th, 72nd and 102nd respectively.

The Big Green’s next meet is on Oct. 9, when they travel to Boston to compete in the New England Championship.