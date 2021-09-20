The Weekend Roundup: Week 1

Football’s season opener, women’s rugby’s win over Army and a pair of tennis invitational meets highlight the first weekend roundup of the fall.

by Vikram Strander and Andrew Doerr |

Football

On Saturday, the football team traveled to Indiana to play Valparaiso University for their first game of the season. The Big Green walked away from the team’s first game since 2019 victorious by a final score of 28-18.

The game started off rocky with a safety that put the Big Green behind early in the first quarter. Turnovers and offensive mistakes continued throughout the game with another safety and three lost fumbles.

The Dartmouth offense was able to overcome its woes, as Derek Kyler ’21 was able to lead the team with three passing touchdowns throughout the game. Other offensive standouts included Zach Bair ’22, who was able to record two total touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing — and Paxton Scott ’24, who recorded eight receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate game.

On defense, Jalen Mackie ’22 delivered throughout the game — recording seven and a half tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. The defense as a whole proved strong, as Valparaiso’s offense was only able to produce two touchdowns and 236 total yards of offense, compared to the 335 yards put up by the Big Green.

Dartmouth faces Sacred Heart University next Saturday in the Big Green’s home opener, which will mark the first home game at Memorial Field since November of 2019.

Volleyball

The volleyball team continued its dominant start to the season with another strong weekend on the court, winning two of the three matches they played at the Hartford Invitational.

On Friday, the team opened up against Sacred Heart University — losing 1-3, with the Big Green’s only win coming in the second game by a score of 25-18. After the loss to Sacred Heart, the team bounced back against Hartford University, winning 3-1, taking wins in the first, second and fourth games. During these two matches, Karen Murphy ’24 led the Big Green with 49 assists, and Ellie Blain ’24 had 31 kills and led the team with 34.5 points.

The team rounded out the invitational on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Central Connecticut State University. After trailing 2-1, the Big Green finished strong with 25-19 and 15-11 wins to claim the match. Blain and Makenzie Arent ’23 finished with double-digit kills and digs.

The Big Green, which now boasts an 8-1 record, will open Ivy League play on Friday night at home against Harvard University.

Women’s Rugby

Women’s rugby continued its undefeated start to its season on Sunday against a strong, previously undefeated United States Military Academy team. The Big Green took a quick lead in the match-up against Army, jumping to a 12-0 lead within six minutes of the game. Dartmouth was able to score a try and kick before halftime and held a 19-0 lead at the break.

The Big Green’s dominance continued into the second half, with two players scoring a try, extending the Dartmouth lead to 29-0. Later in the second half, Army battled back with three quick tries and conversions, narrowing the score to a 29-21 lead for Dartmouth. A late try by Dartmouth solidified the Big Green’s win, and the final score landed the Big Green on top 34-21.

Key offensive performers of the game were Emily Henrich ’22 and Lilly Durbin ’21, who each finished with two tries.

Women’s rugby has its second home game of the year against Sacred Heart University on Oct. 2.

Women’s Tennis

In the women’s tennis team’s first competition since early 2020, the Big Green competed in the three-day Brown Invitational against players from Brown University, Rutgers University, Stony Brook University, the University of Massachusetts and the University of Rhode Island. On each day of action, Dartmouth played ten singles matches and five doubles matches. The Big Green was able to dominate Stony Brook in singles and doubles, winning all six singles and two doubles matches against them. Nicole Conard ’22, Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25, Katie Weber ’24 and Chloe Yoo ’25 swept all of their day one matches, each with a 2-0 record.

The Big Green continued its success on the second day, winning 10 of 15 matches. Five Big Green players won their singles and doubles matches. Dartmouth struggled on the final day, only earning four wins in 15 matches.

The Big Green will compete next at the Boston University Invitational on Sept. 25.

Men’s Tennis

Men’s tennis kicked off its fall season at home for the Dartmouth Invitational. On the first day, the Big Green was able to capture nine wins — six singles and three doubles victories — against Boston College, Bryant University and Monmouth University. Nine of the ten Dartmouth players were able to earn at least one win, while three players Sid Chari ’22, Anders Gibbons ’23 and Andy Ilie ’24, went 2-0.

The Big Green continued the invitational on Saturday, winning nine matches, including all but one of its five doubles matches. The addition of Yale University to the competition provided a challenge for Dartmouth, as the Bulldogs won three of five matchups against the Big Green.

On Sunday, the teams concluded the competition. Dartmouth won four singles matches, including a close win for Logan Chang ’24 against Boston College. The Big Green duo of Gibbons and Carlos Guerrero Alvarez ’25 added a 6-3 doubles win over a team from Yale.

The Big Green will play its first road matches at the Boston University Invitational on Sept. 25.

Field Hockey

Field hockey split its games this weekend, losing 2-1 to the University of Vermont and winning 5-0 against Merrimack University. On Saturday, the Big Green hosted Vermont and fell behind the Catamounts in the second quarter just before halftime. Lila Browne ’24 evened the score in the third quarter, but Vermont answered with its goal two minutes later to take the lead, and the Catamounts held on to win 2-1.

The Big Green bounced back on Saturday, shutting out Merrimack 5-0. Dartmouth received goals from five different players. An early goal from Meg Barnes ’23 gave the Big Green the lead, and Holley Cromwell ’23 added a goal and two assists.

Dartmouth will travel to play Northeastern University on Friday before returning to Hanover for its first conference game of the season against Cornell University.