Fall Preseason Roundup

Eight of Dartmouth’s fall sports teams have kicked off competition with preseason action.

by Olivia Morton , Lanie Everett and Ethan Weber |

Men’s soccer

Dartmouth men’s soccer is looking to bounce back after a tough three-game road stand to open the season. The team jumped right into a challenge when they took on No. 3 University of Washington. The Big Green suffered a 3-0 loss to the Huskies after initially holding their opponents to just one goal in the first half. Goalkeeper Alex Budnik ’22 was a bright spot with his eight saves, but Dartmouth could not overcome a Huskies offense that outshot the visitors 21-5.

The Big Green then moved across town for a hard-fought overtime battle against Seattle University. Dartmouth rebounded from a 1-0 first-half deficit with timely goals from midfielder Trevor Gee ’24 and defender Matt Pickering ’22. But Seattle battled back, scoring a goal in the 88th minute and sealing the 3-2 win with another goal two minutes into overtime.

Dartmouth then headed back east to visit the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where the Big Green fell 2-1. Dartmouth jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from midfielder Ben Jenkins ’25, but UMass took the win after two goals in the second half. UMass is led by head coach Fran O’Leary, who coached at Dartmouth from 1994-2000 and joined UMass in 2015.

Dartmouth hopes to turn things around in Tuesday’s game at the University of Connecticut.





Women’s soccer

The women’s soccer team is off to a strong start this season, currently sitting at a record of 4-2-1. The team opened with a 3-2 victory against College of the Holy Cross on Aug. 27. Forward Allie Winstanley ’23 starred, scoring or assisting on each of the Big Green’s goals and putting in the game winner with just three minutes to play.

The team kept things rolling against the University of Vermont with a 2-1 win. After a scoreless first half, the Big Green opened the scoring with two early second-half goals and was able to hold the Catamounts to one goal in the remaining time. Forwards Hannah Curtin ’25 and Daisy Granholm ’24 both scored their first career goals in the win.

The Big Green then came away with a 1-1 draw against No. 8 Georgetown University on the road. Goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr ’23 excelled, saving nine of 10 shots, and Winstanley scored Dartmouth’s lone goal.

Dartmouth then pulled off a comeback against George Mason University, winning 2-1 after going into the second half down 1-0. Curtin scored the tying goal at the beginning of the second half and midfielder Tracey Mills ’22 netted the deciding goal in the 69th minute.

Dartmouth’s next game, against Sacred Heart University, was a defensive battle that came down to the wire. Sacred Heart found the back of the net in the 68th minute for the first score of the game, but forward Dasa Hase ’25 quickly responded with a goal two minutes later to send the game into overtime. Finally, with just two minutes remaining in the overtime period, Curtin netted a goal for the second straight game and secured the victory for the Big Green.

Dartmouth stumbled with two straight losses this week. The Big Green fell to Fairfield University 1-0 on Sunday, and then 2-1 to a strong University of Kansas team on Thursday. Fifth year Erin Kawakami ’21 netted one in the first half, but the Big Green could not mount a lead in the second half, ultimately giving up the deciding goal in the 79th minute.

The Big Green will next take the field at Brown University on Sept. 25 to kick off Ivy League competition.





Sailing

The sailing team enjoyed a solid start to their season this past weekend, competing in three regattas.

The Big Green dominated the Bears Invite at Brown University. Of the ten boats Dartmouth raced, four placed in the top five out of 18, and the Big Green took each of the top three spots. The duo of James Paul ’23 and Maya Nguyen ’24 came in first, while Gray Hemans ’25 and Reese Bragg ’25 took second and Oliver Hurwitz ’25 and Eliza Crocker ’23 finished third. A Dartmouth boat took first in each of the regatta’s seven races.

At Yale University’s Harry Anderson Trophy, Dartmouth finished sixth out of 18 teams. Boyd Bragg ’23, Chris Long ’23 and Eloise Burn ’21 competed in the A division while Maddie Hawkins ’24, Ryan Goldstein ’22 and Yumi Yoshiyasu ’24 sailed in the B division. The Big Green missed a top-five finish by just two points.

Dartmouth placed sixth of 18 once again at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Toni Deutsch ’58 Regatta. Payton Thompson ’23 and Carlota Hopkins Guerra ’22 sailed in the A division and Taylor Eastman ’24 and Maddie Sharp ’22 were in the B division.

The team now prepares for its races next weekend, which include the Barnett Trophy at Bowdoin College, the Hatch Brown Trophy at MIT, the Regis Trophy at Boston University and the A-men's and A-women's singles in Boston.





Men’s Cross Country

This past weekend, the men’s cross country team kicked off the long-awaited 2021 season at the Maribel Sanchez Souther Invitational at the Hanover Country Club.

Saturday morning, the Big Green secured its seventh consecutive Souther Invitational win. Will Daley ’24 and Albert Velikonja ’25 led the charge, placing first and second respectively in the 8k. Daley crossed the finish line with a time of 25:20.13, just seconds before Velikonja came in at 25:26.61.

Dartmouth secured the meet title with a total of 37 points. Following close behind were State University of New York Geneseo with 39 points and the University of Maine with 54 points.

Dartmouth will face its next challenge Sept. 24 on the road against Boston College.





Women’s Cross Country

Following the men’s race, the women’s cross country team also started the 2021 season Saturday morning at the Maribel Sanchez Souther Invitational. The Big Green had a successful day, taking home the trophy for the eighth straight year and sweeping the podium.

In her first season race for Dartmouth, Ellie Tymorek ’25 claimed gold with a time of 21:59.92 in the 6k. Following close behind were Corinne Robitaille ’23 and Emma Kerimo ’25 with times of 22:05.65 and 22:24.65.

Dartmouth won the meet with 21 points, putting the Big Green 27 points ahead of second place SUNY Geneseo with Towson University and Maine trailing far behind.

The Big Green will next compete at Boston College on Sept. 24.





Volleyball

Despite a young roster, the women’s volleyball team is off to a hot 6-0 start.

The Big Green opened its season at the Lehigh Steel Tournament in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Ellie Blain ’24 excelled through the weekend with 55 kills total, securing the Big Green wins over SUNY Binghamton (3-0) and St. Francis College (3-1). Although Dartmouth trailed by two sets against Lehigh University, the Big Green rallied to take the last 3 sets and solidify a win.

This past weekend, the Big Green hosted the Dartmouth Invitational. Dartmouth played a close match against the University of New Hampshire, ultimately winning 3-1 after two close sets to start the match.

The volleyball team’s win streak continued in big matches against the College of the Holy Cross and the University of Connecticut. Ultimately, the Big Green took both matches 3-1. This is the first time Dartmouth has won its invitational since 2015. Emma Engstrom ’25 was named MVP of the tournament with a remarkable 26 digs against Holy Cross.

The team will travel to Connecticut this weekend to take on Sacred Heart, University of Hartford, and Central Connecticut State University at the Hartford Invitational.





Field Hockey

The field hockey team has had a busy preseason. Starting off on the road in California, the team went 1-0-2, with a big win against University of California Davis. After being down by one goal at the close of the first half, the team battled back and scored in the last five minutes of the game, forcing the game into overtime and marking Bronwyn Bird ’24’s first collegiate goal. After two scoreless overtimes, goaltender Hatley Post ’23 shined in the shootout, stopping three of the Aggies’ attempts — enough to push the Big Green to victory. The team’s next two games out west were hard fought, but resulted in losses to the University of California Berkeley (1-0) and Stanford University (4-1).

Back on home turf, however, the Big Green showed off its prowess. Against Central Michigan University, early goals from Holley Cromwell ’23 and Bird helped the team come out on top 2-1 at the final whistle. Just two days later, the team continued its winning streak against Bryant University with a 2-1 win. A goal from Gracyn Campbell ’22 put the Big Green ahead early, a lead that Emilia Callahan ’25 would add to in the fourth quarter. Although the Bulldogs snuck in a late goal, the Big Green held strong to secure a win.

The team will continue competition this weekend, facing the University of Vermont and Merrimack College on Chase Field.





Women’s Rugby

The women’s rugby program has had a dominant start to the season. In just their first match, 10 separate players put points on the board for the Big Green, resulting in a final score of 92-5 over the Long Island University Sharks. Utilizing the depth of its roster, Dartmouth controlled the match, with the Sharks scoring their first and only try while the Big Green was a man down due to a yellow card.

Facing off next against Quinnipiac University, the Big Green again came out on top with a final score of 50-10. Leading the pack was fifth year Lilly Durbin ’21, who finished the match with a total of 20 points off of four tries. Kristin Bitter ’23 was also a dominant presence on the field, contributing eight points to the win from several conversions. Only in the final five minutes did the Bobcats score.

The Big Green will face up next against the United States Military Academy at West Point this Sunday, Sept. 19.