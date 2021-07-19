Engineering professor B. Stuart Trembly dies

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Engineering professor B. Stuart Trembly died yesterday, according to an email from College President Phil Hanlon. Dean of Thayer School Alexis Abramson wrote in an email, which Hanlon attached to his message, that Trembly died after suffering a stroke over a week ago.

“Stu will certainly be missed by his students and his Thayer and Dartmouth colleagues,” Abramson wrote.

Trembly first joined the Thayer School of Engineering in 1982 as an assistant professor, she wrote. Abramson described Trembly as a “deeply committed teacher and scholar” who “provided a high level of rigor in his courses and was always available to field questions and engage in discussions with his students.” He taught ENGS 22, “Systems,” during the most recent winter term and ENGS 23, “Distributed Systems and Fields,” during the spring.

After graduating from Yale University in 1975, Trembly began studying at Thayer in 1978, joining the faculty in 1982 upon earning his PhD. His research focused on “therapeutic heating and properties of the tissue” and “the development of various biomedical techniques to treat disease,” Abramson wrote. Trembly also founded multiple biomedical technology start-ups and was elected as a Senior Member of the National Academy of Inventors in 2020.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.