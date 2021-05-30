Additional graffiti appears around campus

The initials of three students who died in the last year were left outside their former residence halls.

by Kyle Mullins |

The substances used to leave the letters have not been determined. by Elizabeth Janowski / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Three additional graffiti incidents occurred early Friday morning — and unlike the red paint left on Parkhurst Hall and in front of College President Phil Hanlon’s home last week, the markings have yet to be removed.

Three sets of initials were left in front of or near the dorm buildings of three of the students who have died this year. “BD” — for Beau DuBray ’24, who died by suicide in November — was found outside of North Massachusetts Hall. “CT” — for Connor Tiffany ’24, who died in March — was found outside of McCulloch and Zimmerman Halls. “ER” — for Elizabeth Reimer ’24, who died by suicide in May — was found outside Richardson Hall, next to an arrow that pointed to the Fayerweather dorms.





Of the three, only the “CT” initials had seen an attempt at removal by the time The Dartmouth initially photographed all three sets of initials on Friday morning around 2 a.m. Road salt had been poured on the letters — but as of Sunday afternoon, the majority of the initials remain intact on the pavement.

The three sets of initials do not appear to have been created by the same substance. The “BD,” when found, emitted a pine-like scent, whereas the “CT” and “ER” both smelled of gasoline. The exact materials used in the graffiti have not been confirmed.

As of Sunday afternoon, all three sets of initials were still present on campus. The “CT” and “BD” both appeared to have been treated with road salt, but only the “CT” showed any signs of removal.

Elizabeth Janowski | The Dartmouth Senior Staff The graffiti has yet to be removed.

The Hanover police department declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. The Department of Safety and Security referred comment to the Office of Communications, and College spokesperson Diana Lawrence referred comment in turn to the Hanover police department.

Andrew Sasser and Elizabeth Janowski contributed reporting.