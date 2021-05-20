Elizabeth Reimer ’24 dies at 18

Reimer was a graduate of Sachem High School East in Farmingville, New York.

by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Elizabeth Reimer ’24 died yesterday at home in Holtsville, New York, President Hanlon wrote in an email to the Dartmouth community today.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence wrote in an email statement that the cause of death has not been announced.

A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson said that her death was “non-criminal” and confirmed that Reimer was 18 years old. They declined further comment, citing a department policy against releasing information regarding non-criminal deaths.

Reimer hailed from Holtsville and graduated from Sachem High School East in Farmingville, New York. During high school, she competed on a competitive dance team and participated in regional and national competitions. She was active in service work and in “various clubs” in high school, according to the email. On campus, Reimer was a member of West House, and continued to “pursue her passion for dance,” the email said.

Hanlon noted that Reimer’s death is the fourth among the undergraduate student body this academic year. It is also the third death of a member of the Class of 2024.

“The sudden loss of these students and the shock and sorrow we have been experiencing has been made all the more difficult because the pandemic has kept us from being able to join together in our grief,” Hanlon wrote.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at (603) 646-9440 outside of regular hours. Students can also reach out to the College chaplain to set up a confidential pastoral counseling session. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for undergraduate students.

Hanlon’s email also noted that students can reach out to the Collis Center to find a space to gather, and that Counseling Center staff will be available on the second floor of Collis from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.