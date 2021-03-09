The Dartmouth announces its 178th directorate

Members of the new directorate will assume their roles on March 18.

by Lauren Adler |

Source: Courtesy of Kyle Mullins '22 and Olivia Gomez '22

Beginning on March 18, Kyle Mullins ’22 and Olivia Gomez ’22 will take on the roles of editor-in-chief and publisher of The Dartmouth, respectively. They will lead the paper’s 178th directorate.

Mullins, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, is a history major with economics and public policy minors. He began writing for the news section during his freshman fall and served as associate managing editor during the fall of 2019. Mullins was also an editor of the 2020 Freshman special issue . Mullins will take the place of outgoing editor-in-chief Rachel Pakianathan ’21.

Gomez is a modified government major and a human-centered design minor from Silver City, South Dakota. She has been a member of the strategy staff since her freshman fall, worked as a project leader during her sophomore year and served as strategy director for the 177th directorate. Gomez will succeed outgoing publisher Lydia Yeshitla ’21.

2021 Editorial Directorate

Reilly Olinger ’22 will serve as news executive editor and Coalter Palmer ’22 will serve as production executive editor. They will replace Elizabeth Janowski ’21 and Matthew Magann ’21, respectively.

Arielle Beak ’22, Hannah Jinks ’22 and Lorraine Liu ’22 will replace Eileen Brady ’21 and Abigail Mihaly ’21 as news managing editors.

Chantal Elias ’22 will continue her role as opinion editor, joined by Natalie Dokken ’23 and Gabrielle Levy ’22. Callum Zehner ’21 will end his tenure.

Novi Zhukovsky ’22 will continue to serve as Mirror editor, and Christina Baris ’22 will succeed outgoing editor Sarah Alpert ’21.

Shera Bhala ’22 and Lucy Turnipseed ’22 will replace Florida Huff ’21 and Lauren Segal ’21 as arts editors. Turnipseed also served as arts editor during winter 2020.

Addison Dick ’22 and Lili Stern ’22 will continue to serve as sports editors, joined by Devan Fink ’23. Justin Kramer ’21 will end his tenure.

Charlie Ciporin ’23 will join George Gerber ’23 as multimedia editor.

Naina Bhalla ’22 will continue on as photography editor, and Angelina Scarlotta ’23 will replace outgoing editor Divya Kopalle ’21.

Sophie Bailey ’22 will continue in her role as design editor.

William Chen ’22 and Aaron Lee ’22 will continue as data visualization editors.

Emily Appenzeller ’22 will step into the social media editor role, replacing Lily Johnson ’21.

Grant Pinkston ’23 will continue to serve as templating editor.

2021 Business Directorate

Elian Gerard ’22 and Dylan Spector ’22 will serve as strategy directors, replacing Gomez and Bruna Decerega ’21.

Tara Krumenacker ’22 will continue in her role as advertising and financing director, joined by Brian Wang ’23. Jasmine Fu ’21 will end her tenure.

Kate Bennett ’22 will continue to serve as business development director, and Isabelle Kitchel ’23 will replace outgoing director Kai Sherwin ’21.

Samrit Mathur ’23 and Ally Tannenbaum ’22 will serve as marketing, analytics and technology directors, taking over from Halle Dantas ’21 and Robert Doherty ’22.

Ziray Hao ’22 will continue to serve as technology director.