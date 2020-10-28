Editors' Note

by Sarah Alpert and Novi Zhukovsky |

They call October “spooky season,” and this year, it’s not hard to see why. Dartmouth students are nearing the end of our third term since COVID-19 began. Finals are approaching, and exams and essays are always spooky. Next week, Americans will head to the polls to determine the trajectory of our nation, and many students can only hope their absentee ballots get counted. Spooky. And of course, Halloween is right around the corner, but can any costume be spookier than the masks we’ve been wearing for months?

We don’t want to scare you, though. This week’s Mirror addresses some of our expectations, hopes and fears as Halloween, Thanksgiving and winterim draw near. We consider how the impending winter might feel darker during COVID-19 — but we also welcome “cuffing season” with a spotlight on Dartmouth marriages. We check in with students about King Arthur Flour, which though no longer on campus still retains a soft place in our hearts. Many international students from the Class of 2024 have never experienced KAF, or other Hanover staples for that matter, so we explore how our peers around the globe are faring this term. And finally, we hear reactions to students being sent home for COVID-19 violations, and we tune into debates about whether students even want to be on campus this winter.

We might be a little spooked about the future of our country, our college community and our own wellbeing as fall turns into winter. Reading about other students’ perspectives and experiences can help shake away the October scaries, however, so we hope you will stick around for a trick or a treat this week.