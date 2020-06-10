Editors' Note

by Sarah Alpert and Novi Zhukovsky |

The end of a term calls for relief. The end of a school year calls for reflection. The end of one’s time at Dartmouth calls for something harder to identify — for pride and gratitude, but also sorrow for all of the friends, places and traditions that graduating seniors must leave behind. This year, the end of spring brings a new kind of grief. Amid one of the most turbulent times our generation has ever seen, the Class of 2020 must seek a sense of closure for their college years, despite losing their last chance to be together on campus.

Every year, Mirror asks graduating members of The Dartmouth’s former directorate to reflect on their journey at the College. In this week’s issue, four members of the Class of 2020 “Zoom out” to discuss their experience at Dartmouth. They write about facing rejection, finding community and finally feeling at home at Dartmouth. They share how academic and social challenges forced them to explore their own identities and decide what they want from the world. Their stories illuminate Dartmouth’s loveable quirks and its imperfections, and we hope that they bring clarity and hope to underclassmen.

To the Class of 2020 — know that you will not be forgotten. From all across the country and the world, we have been watching as you present thesis projects, lead important conversations and unite the Dartmouth community despite ever-increasing obstacles. We continue to look up to you, even if you cannot see us looking. When you graduate, we trust that you will continue to use your compassion, creativity and determination to make your communities stronger and more just. But for now, we hope you find ways to celebrate all you’ve accomplished. Thank you for guiding us, and good luck. We’ll miss you.