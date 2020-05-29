Fall study abroad programs canceled

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

The philosophy foreign study program to Edinburgh, Scotland is among those that have been canceled for fall term. by Rachel Pakianathan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

All College international programs have been canceled for the fall term, COVID-19 task force co-chairs Lisa Adams and Josh Keniston announced in an email to the Dartmouth community on Friday morning.

The cancellations will affect language study abroad programs, foreign study programs, exchange programs and “all Dartmouth-supported leave-term programs such as internships and fellowships,” the email stated. Adams and Keniston wrote that the decision was made due to the “continued risk” to health and safety amid COVID-19 and the “severe restrictions” on travel worldwide.

The email also stated that Dartmouth-supported graduate and professional school international travel programs, as well as clinical electives, have been canceled through November. Domestic clinical rotations offered by the Geisel School of Medicine will proceed as planned.

Additionally, Adams and Keniston expressed that “Dartmouth continues to discourage all international travel for students, faculty, and staff,” including for conferences and research. The College is also mandating that anyone returning to campus from outside of New Hampshire self-quarantine off campus for 14 days upon their return, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Hampshire state guidelines. This regulation excludes same-day visitors to New Hampshire from Vermont for the purpose of authorized, on-campus work.