Bob Gaudet ’81 announces retirement as head coach of men’s hockey team

by Olivia Morton |

Bob Gaudet '81, the winningest coach in Dartmouth men's hockey history, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Source: Courtesy of the Dartmouth Athletics Department

Bob Gaudet ’81 announced his retirement on Wednesday after 23 years as head coach of the Big Green hockey program.

Gaudet will officially step down on June 30. A member of the Class of 1981, Gaudet spent four years as a goaltender for the Big Green men’s hockey team before returning in 1997 to coach the team he once played for.

During his time as both a Big Green player and coach, Gaudet left his mark on the ice. As a player, he guided the team toward two Frozen Four appearances as well as an Ivy League title in 1980. The Big Green would take home its next Ivy title again under Gaudet’s leadership — this time as head coach — in 2007. He became the winningest coach in program history in November 2018 and finished his coaching career with 331 wins. His impact on the program as a head coach is manifold; under his leadership, 10 players have gone on to play in the NHL, 22 players have earned All-ECAC honors and 10 have been named to the ECAC all-rookie team.

Although Gaudet may have brought the team successes and accolades for the program, his impact lies much deeper than than the surface accomplishments.

Athletics director Harry Sheehy looked back on Gaudet’s time with the program and the College in the press release announcing Gaudet’s retirement.

“[Gaudet] was a passionate teacher and coach who always put the welfare of his student-athletes first,” Sheehy said. “He was a wonderful ambassador and terrific department member who truly saw the big picture and understood the role of athletics at Dartmouth.”

In the press release, Gaudet reflected on his time at Dartmouth in all facets, including as a parent to three Dartmouth graduates.

“I’ve been so very fortunate to have had the opportunity to interact with so many talented coaches, staff members, faculty, administrators, alumni and especially players over the better part of the last four decades,” Gaudet said. “As a team, we always talk about leaving the jersey in a better place once you exit Thompson Arena, and I hope that I have successfully accomplished that mission.”

The athletics department will start a search for the next head coach immediately.

A full story will be published at a later date.