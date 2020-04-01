Editors' Note

by Sarah Alpert and Novi Zhukovsky |

This week’s issue of Mirror came together a bit differently than usual. Production is not happening on the second floor of Robinson Hall. We are not sitting at our desks, listening to the buzzing energy of Dartmouth’s campus seep through the windows of Robo. Instead, this issue has come to fruition through Zoom meetings, phone interviews and writers and editors typing away from different areas of the world (most likely in their pajamas). We are living in a new reality brought about by COVID-19. Uncertainty lingers in many aspects of our lives — how will this end? When will it end? What will the world look like when the coronavirus is finally contained? What will our lives look like? As 20S begins, Dartmouth students — and all students — must tackle the additional challenge of taking classes during this chaotic time. Although we have little control over the spread of this virus, we can choose how we approach moving forward. That is why we, at Mirror, titled this issue “New Beginnings.” This term will be a difficult one for all of us — students, faculty and family. But with a new reality comes a new opportunity, and it’s up to us to decide how we will make the most of our time spent apart.